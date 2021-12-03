12/02/2021 at 21:47 CET

Joel gadea

Russia will play the Davis Cup semi-finals against Germany tomorrow. The painting commanded by Daniil Medvedev he slipped into the penultimate instance of the tournament after winning the first two games, without having to play doubles.

The tie began with the equal duel between Andrey rublev and Elijah Ymer. Although the Russian started setting the tone in the first set (6-2), the Swedish tennis player turned the situation around with a 5-7 that leveled the tables. In the third and final set, equality was once again the predominant note.

Rublev had to sweat the fat drop to beat Ymer in the tie break to give Russia the first point of the tie, in just over two hours, but not before fighting, and in what way, a first game that was complicated for Russia but managed to save it before it was irreversible.

The number two in the world also had its difficulties, Daniil Medvedev, although he only needed two sets to beat Mikael Ymer, brother of Elijah. and that presented resistance to one of the best tennis players of the moment.

In short, the double 6-4 that the light reflected at the end of the meeting, does not reflect the equality that, at times, came to have the stake. In the first sleeve, Medvedev He put the direct but, nevertheless, in the second, he had to break the serve to the Swede on several occasions before the resistance of the Scandinavian tennis player. Another 6-4, this time, much more suffered, was the trigger for Russia to be planted in the semifinal against Germany without needing to play the doubles match, although the clash did not last more than an hour and a quarter.

The first semifinal, tomorrow’s, will be a clash of maximum rivalry. Serbia, the main favorite alongside Russia, meet Croatia in a kind of ‘Balkan derby’.

In the previous two, in 2010 and 2015, there was a clear victory for the Serbs, once at each one’s home and never on neutral ground, as will be the case in tomorrow’s tie. From them, the first finalist of this Davis Cup will come out and will wait for a rival between Russia and Germany.