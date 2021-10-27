10/27/2021 at 7:39 AM CEST

. / San Antonio

The pivot Anthony Davis achieved a double-double of 35 points with 17 rebounds and led the comeback of Los angeles lakers, who, without the star forward LeBron James, beat this Tuesday at home by 121-125 to the San Antonio Spurs in the extension. The point guard Russell Westbrook, a great signing for the Lakers during the summer break, emerged as the second highest scorer of the Los Angeles team as James was not in the field and was the second offensive option for his team, while forward Malik Monk, also a new acquisition this summer, he scored 17 points for the Lakers, who improved to equal numbers from 2-2 at the start of the new season. Davis and Westbrook had their best individual numbers so far this season.

Monk started in James’ place and gave the Lakers a 112-114 partial lead by scoring a 3-pointer with 58.6 seconds left. The Spurs managed to score the basket of the tie that forced the extension, which would be favorable to the Lakers. For the Spurs (1-3), the Austrian center Jakob Poeltl had a double-double of 27 points and 14 rebounds, while the shooting guard DeJounte Murray had a triple-double of 21 points, 12 rebounds, 15 assists and two recoveries of the ball in 40 minutes that he was on the court. Murray got the fifth triple-double of his career, but missed a shot in the last seconds of regulation that would have given the victory to the Spurs, who allowed themselves to snatch a 12-point lead as they entered the fourth period 97- 85. Reserve guard forward Lonnie Walker IV had 21 points, his best of the season, and his team’s sixth player in the game.

James missed the Lakers’ first game of the season on the road with a sore right ankle, an injury that occurred in Sunday’s win over the Grizzlies.