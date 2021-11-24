Los Angeles Lakers players, Anthony Davis and Russell westbrook of the Lakers break the be quiet on suspension from Lebron James on the NBA.

Following the Los Angeles Lakers ‘loss to the New York Knicks Tuesday night, Anthony Davis, Russell Westbrook and Frank Vogel shared their feelings about LeBron James’ game suspension as a result of his blatant 2-out foul on the Detroit Pistons. . man Isaiah Stewart.

“I was shocked,” Anthony Davis said of the NBA’s decision to give LeBron his first suspension since high school. “I didn’t think they would suspend it. To be honest, I don’t think anyone thought they were going to suspend it. It was an accident. Accidentally hit him in the face. But I guess the report came out that his punch to the face sparked an incident, which is weird because he can’t control how the guy is going to react. Guys get hit in the face all the time, and we say that caused the incident. “

Davis is right. The NBA statement said LeBron was suspended for “recklessly punching Stewart in the face and initiating an altercation on the court.” And of course: All the fuss would have been avoided if LeBron hadn’t elbowed Stewart in the head in the first place, an unnecessarily careless gesture. But, James immediately recognized his mistake and tried to make amends before the situation got worse. If Stewart hadn’t lost his temper (as justified as that was), it’s fair to wonder if LeBron would have earned such a stiff penalty.

James has no history of being a dirty player and had only been sent off once in his 19-year career. The Lakers star reportedly tried to locate Stewart after the game and explain that the situation was an accident.

“It’s kind of surprising,” Westbrook said. “Obviously, we have all seen the video and what happened. They made their decision. There is no need for me or anyone else to keep talking about it or trying to figure it out. We have a game tomorrow. LeBron will be back then. “

Vogel addressed the suspension in his pregame remarks.

“It is unfortunate. We all know that LeBron is one of the classiest guys in the league and he plays the game the right way, every time. “

Davis and Vogel’s opinion aligns with their comments after the Pistons’ victory.

“Everybody in the league knows that LeBron is not a dirty guy,” AD said. “As soon as she did, she looked at him like, ‘Oh my bad. I didn’t try to do it. “

Vogel said he believed the contact was inadvertent.

“(LeBron) had an elbow in his rib cage, which was a foul and (Stewart) was trying to get rid of the contact. I had one incidental contact that was obviously enough for a blatant-2 ”.