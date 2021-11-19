11/19/2021 at 8:41 PM CET

.

The parties of the Davis Cup planned for the headquarters in Innsbruck (Austria), which include the duels of groups C and F, and the quarterfinal confrontation between the winners of both groups, will be played without public due to the general confinement decreed this Friday by the Austrian government, as confirmed to . by the organization of the Davis Cup.

The Government of Austria has decreed this Friday a confinement of 20 days from next Monday to stop the contagion, after they have reached 1,000 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in seven days and a record of 15,809 positives in the last 24 hours, with more than 500 patients in intensive care units. It has also imposed mandatory vaccination of the entire population in February.

This decision means that the group stage matches that were to be played between Thursday 25 November and Sunday 28 in Innsbruck, with the teams of Austria, Serbia and Germany (Group F) and France, Czech Republic and Great Britain (Group C), and the quarterfinals on Tuesday 30 have to performed without an audience in the stands.

“I know that the teams, the organizers and everyone who is involved in the event will share our disappointment that the Davis Cup finals in Innsbruck it has to be held behind closed doors, “the president of the International Tennis Federation (ITF), David Haggerty, said in a statement.

The tournament organizing company, Kosmos Tennis, has expressed its disappointment through its CEO, Enric Rojas. “We feel sorry for the fans, who have been waiting for this tournament for months,” said the executive, adding that “the health and safety of everyone involved in the event is the highest priority.”

The organization has ensured that they are maintaining meetings between Kosmos, the ITF and the local organizing company, Emotions, and that it will inform soon through the official website how those who bought tickets will be compensated. So far, some 15,000 seats had been sold to watch the Innsbruck games, sources from the organization confirmed to ..

In an interview with . published this Friday, Kosmos Tennis executive Enric Rojas explained that so far more than 60,000 tickets had been sold between the three venues (Madrid, Innsbruck and Turin), 33% more than in the last edition of Madrid 2019. The Austrian confinement subtracts 15,000 seats from that amount.