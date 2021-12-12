. Phrases and images to share for the Day of the Virgin of Guadalupe.

This Sunday, December 12, the Day of the Virgin of Guadalupe, one of the most sacred dates for all Catholics who are faithful devotees of the Holy Mother of Guadalupe.

Unlike the year 2020, this time the parishioners will be able to visit the Basilica of Santa Maria de Guadalupe in Mexico City. However, they must comply with strict biosafety protocols due to the COVID-19 pandemic in Mexican territory.

According to information reviewed by CNN in Spanish, pilgrims will be able to visit the interior of the Basilica of the Virgin of Guadalupe, but for a period of time of no more than 15 minutes, this with the intention of avoiding crowds in the midst of the public health crisis that is being experienced in the Aztec territory due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Any user around the world will be able to enjoy the masses in honor of the Virgin of Guadalupe in the Official YouTube channel of the Basilica of Guadalupe.

Phrases to share with your family and loved ones for the Day of the Virgin of Guadalupe 2021

Do not be afraid, the Virgin of Guadalupe told Juan Diego

“Put this in your heart, my little son, fear not. Am I not here who am your mother? Aren’t you under my shadow, my son? Am I not the source of your joy? Aren’t you in the fold of my mantle, at the crossroads of my arms? Do you need anything else?

Prayer to the Blessed Guadalupe

“Remember, oh most merciful Virgin of Guadalupe, that none of those who have come to your protection, importing your assistance and demanding your help has been abandoned by you. Encouraged with this confidence I come to you, O Virgin Mother. And though groaning under the weight of my sins, I dare to appear before your sovereign presence. Mother of God, do not reject my humble supplications, but rather incline your ears to them and deign to attend them favorably. Amen”.

Beloved Holy Mother of God

“Under your protection we take refuge, Holy Mother of God, do not despise the pleas that we address to you in our needs, rather, always free us from all dangers. Glorious and blessed Virgin. Pray for us, Holy Mother of God. So that we may be worthy of reaching the promises of Our Lord Jesus Christ. Amen”.

Short prayer to Guadalupe

“My mother, protect us in this new day and guide us in everything we do on this day, and never leave us alone without your protection and save us from all evil. Amen”.

Prayer to Guadalupe for the family

“Oh Virgin of Guadalupe, bless our families. Have compassion on us and always lead us to Jesus. And thus, free from all evil, we can bring to others the joy and peace that can only come from your Son Jesus Christ. Amen”.

Prayer to Guadalupe for our peace

“We ask you to intercede so that God grants us peace in our hearts. Amen”.

Images to share with your family and loved ones for the Day of the Virgin of Guadalupe 2021