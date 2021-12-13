The cult of Guadalupe’s Virgin has spread throughout the world, so it is increasingly common to see his images in Catholic churches around the world, and even public figures of international importance such as Joe biden and other American politicians declare themselves devoted to her.

Faith for Guadalupe’s Virgin arose in Mexico the December 12, 1531, when the legend says that this dark virgin appeared to the indigenous Juan Diego, who was canonized in 2002 by the pope John paul ii, on the Cerro del Tepeyac, at whose feet the basilica in Mexico City is located today.

That is why every December 12 this fundamental figure in the Catholic religion is commemorated today, with millions of people venerating her by attending the Basilica of Guadalupe, but also in different venues around the world.

Over the years, faith for the Virgin has transcended borders and now even politicians in the United States consider themselves believers in her.

What US politicians are devoted to the Virgin?

World political figures like the American president Joe biden they declare themselves Catholics and devotees of the Guadalupe’s Virgin.

For his part, one of the first acts of the American ambassador Ken salazar upon his arrival in Mexico was to underline his devotion to the Virgin and display a large painting in your residence. Meanwhile, its predecessor Christopher Landau, went to visit the Basilica.

Historically, every American politician of the Catholic religion who arrives in Mexico goes to the Guadalupano precinct, as the president did at the time and on separate visits. John F. Kennedy And his brother Robert.

In the world, the fervor is also great. The “Cerrito del Tepeyac” is in Des plaines, a suburb in Chicago that every year, on December 12, receives a million visitors, including thousands of pilgrims who sing las mañanitas to the Virgin in one of the most visited sanctuaries in the United States.

While in New York, tens of thousands of migrants celebrate the arrival of the “Guadalupana Torch”, transported by hundreds of runners from Mexico City to New York’s Central Park, in the 45th edition of a traditional tour interrupted only last year by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Also in emblematic Catholic precincts such as the Cathedral from Notre dame in Paris, the Basilica of Saint Peter in Rome, or the St. Patrick’s Cathedral in New York, there are altars and figures of the Virgin of Guadalupe.

