. Prayers to share for the Day of the Virgin of Guadalupe.

This Sunday, December 12, 2021, the Day of the Virgin of Guadalupe is celebrated. Every year, thousands of devotees of the Holy Mother of Guadalupe attend religious temples to thank the Holy Mother of Guadalupe for each of the miracles granted.

Learn about the history of the Virgin of Guadalupe

Every December 12 the Day of the Virgin of Guadalupe is celebrated, this with the purpose of commemorating December 12 of the year 1531, date in which the Virgin Juan Diego was appreciated on the hill of Tepeyac (current territory of the City of Mexico).

According to ACI Prensa, it all happened on a Saturday in 1531 at the beginning of December, an Indian named Juan Diego, went very early in the morning from the town where he resided to Mexico City to attend his catechism classes and to hear Holy Mass. When he reached the hill called Tepeyac, it was dawn and he heard a voice calling him by name.

He climbed to the top and saw a Lady of superhuman beauty, whose dress was bright as the sun, who with very kind and attentive words told him: “Juanito: The smallest of my children, I am always the Virgin Mary, Mother of the true God, by whom one lives. I strongly desire that a temple be built for me here, in order to show and lavish all my love, compassion, help and defense to all the inhabitants of this earth and to all those who invoke me and trust in Me. Go to the Bishop and tell him that I want a temple on this plain. Go and put all your effort into it ”.

OH PURE VIRGIN OF GUADALUPE

O Most Pure Virgin of Guadalupe! Reach me from your Divine Son the forgiveness of my sins, a blessing for my work, a remedy for my illnesses and needs and everything that you deem appropriate to ask for me and my family. Oh Holy Mother of God! Do not despise the prayers that we address to you in our needs, but rather deliver us from all dangers. Oh Virgin full of Glory and blessing! Through Christ Our Lord, Amen.

SANTA MARÍA DE GUADALUPE

Saint Mary of Guadalupe, Mystic Rose, intercedes for the Church, protects the Sovereign Pontiff, hears all who invoke you in their needs. Just as you could appear in Tepeyac and tell us: reach out to us of your Divine Son of the preservation of the Faith. You are our sweet hope in the bitterness of this life. Give us your ardent love and the greatness of ultimate perseverance. Amen.

BLESSED VIRGIN OF GUADALUPE

Most Holy Virgin of Guadalupe, Mother of God, Our Lady and our Mother! Come here prostrate before your Holy Image, which you left stamped on Juan Diego’s lime tree as a pledge of love, goodness and mercy. The words you said to Juan with ineffable tenderness still resonate: when, radiant with beauty, you appeared before his sight on the Tepeyac hill. Make us deserve to hear those same words deep in our soul. Yes, you are our Mother; the mother of God is our Mother, the most tender, the most compassionate. And to be our Mother and shelter us under the mantle of your protection, you stayed in your image of Guadalupe. Most Holy Virgin of Guadalupe! Show that you are our Mother. Defend us in temptations, comfort us in sadness, and help us in all our needs. In dangers, in illnesses, in persecution, in bitterness, in abandonment, at the hour of our death, look at us with compassionate eyes and never be separated from us.

OUR LADY OF GUADALUPE

God of power and mercy, you blessed the Americas in Tepeyac with the presence of the Virgin Mary of Guadalupe. May her intercession help everyone, men and women, to accept each other as brothers and sisters. For your justice, present in our hearts, may peace reign in the world. We ask this through our Lord Jesus Christ, your Son, who lives and reigns with you and the Holy Spirit, God for ever and ever. Amen.

MEMORARE

Remember, oh most merciful Virgin of Guadalupe, that none of those who have come to your protection, imploring your assistance and demanding your help has been abandoned by you. Encouraged with this confidence, I turn to You, O Virgin Mother! and though groaning under the weight of my sins, I dare to appear before your sovereign presence. Do not discard Oh Mother of God! my humble supplications, rather incline your ears to them and deign to attend them favorably. Amen.

