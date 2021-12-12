. An image of the Virgin of Guadalupe is seen during the celebration of the appearance of the Virgin of Guadalupe to the indigenous peasant Juan Diego in Mexico in 1531, in the Basilica of the Virgin of Guadalupe, in the center of Guatemala City, the December 12, 2017.

The celebration of the Day of the Virgin of Guadalupe is celebrated every year, to commemorate the miracle of the fourth and last appearance of the Virgin Mary to the aboriginal Juan Diego, on the Tepeyac hill, on December 12, 1531.

The Basilica of Guadalupe in Antiguo Cuscatlán is preparing for the celebration of the Day of the Virgin of Guadalupe this Sunday, December 12. Parishioners are already approaching the church to commemorate this special event for Catholics. pic.twitter.com/ENGZYYDVgU – Noticiero Hechos (@NoticieroHechos) December 10, 2021

According to Univisión, in December of that year (1531), the Virgin appeared to the aborigine, when he was going to Mexico City to attend mass, and told him: “Juanito, the smallest of my children: I I am the ever Virgin Mary, Mother of the true God, by whom one lives. I strongly desire that a temple be built for me here, in order to show and lavish all my love, compassion, help and defense to all the inhabitants of this earth and to all those who call on me and trust me. Go to the bishop and tell him that I want a temple on this plain. Go and put all your effort into it ”.

On his return to his hometown, Juan Diego met the Virgin again, and told her that Bishop Zumárraga had not taken her word for it. Maria asked him to come see him again the next day and repeat the message.

On the second visit, the bishop told Juan Diego to ask the lady for some sign that would prove that it was her will that a temple be built there. On the way back, the Indian saw Maria and told her the bishop’s request. Then the Virgin asked him to come back the next day, to receive the signal.

It so happens that Juan Diego could not attend the appointment because his uncle was very ill. When, at dawn, he went to look for a priest to give his uncle the extreme unction, out of shame he took another way to avoid the Virgin, but she came out to meet him asking him where he was going.

With sorrow, Juan Diego explained what was happening. The Virgin assured him that his uncle was already healthy and that he would not die. Then the Indian asked him for the signal that he should take to the bishop. María directed him to the top of the hill, where he found fresh Castilian roses, at a time when they did not bloom. He took as many as he could and wrapped them in his blanket, to take them to the bishop.

Once before the monsignor, on December 12, 1531, Juan Diego unfolded his blanket, the roses fell to the ground and what is now known as the image of the Virgin of Guadalupe was painted on the tilma. After this, the bishop built a temple in the place designated by the Indian.

A role in history

This source says that the so-called “Patroness of Mexico” and “Celestial Missionary of the New World” is venerated by millions of believers around the world, thanks to her miracles granted and her role as unifier of European and indigenous religions, and forger of peace.

The Virgin of Guadalupe, who was also called Tonantzin (“Our Mother” in Nahuatl) “name of the ancient indigenous goddess who had a temple on the hill of Tepeyac, destroyed by the Spanish during the conquest”, led to the conversion to Catholicism of thousands of Indians, making Mexico one of the most devout countries.

Since when is it celebrated?

After the miracle of the fourth apparition, the event is celebrated with great devotion, and in fact it is known that the first news that is had of an official celebration is from 1667, when by the bull of Pope Clement IX it is instituted on December 12 as Feast day in honor of the Virgin of Guadalupe. For 1824, the National Congress declared December 12 as a National Holiday.

Finally, in the United States, since 1988, the liturgical celebration of the Virgin was elevated to the rank of Feast in all the dioceses of the country, and currently the expressions of Guadalupano love have multiplied, adding approximately two million faithful who make pilgrimage each year. and they celebrate in the Villa the feast of the dark virgin.

READ MORE: Carmen Salinas: who are the children of the Mexican actress?