DAZN, the global sports streaming platform, has acquired the exclusive broadcasting rights of the long-awaited heavyweight fight between the current champion Anthony Joshua and the former world cruiserweight champion Oleksandr Usyk. The evening can be followed live on DAZN on September 25 in more than 170 countries and territories around the world, including all North America, South America and Oceania, as well as much of Europe, Asia and Africa. Here you can consult the complete list of markets in which fans will be able to follow the event through DAZN, which includes Spain.

The unified world heavyweight champion, Anthony Joshua OBE, will stake his IBF, WBA and WBO world titles against Oleksandr Usyk at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium From london.

“We are delighted to continue our close relationship with Matchroom, Anthony Joshua and his team at 258MGT, as the global home of boxing,” he says. Ed Breeze, Executive Vice President of Rights at DAZN. “This fight will be a heavyweight battle between two of the best in the division, and fans will be able to follow it live from a legendary stadium. The countdown is already underway and we can’t wait to bring this epic fight to all subscribers of the platform around the world. “

Joshua (24-1, 22 KOs) scored his last win over Kubrat Pulev with a brutal ninth round knockout at The SSE Arena, Wembley last December, in what was his first fight in the UK since stopping Alexander Povetkin in seven explosive rounds in Wembley Stadium in September 2018. Joshua has become the local heavyweight hero, known for his great athletic composition, explosive power and versatility. In his career, he will run into dangerous pound-for-pound Ukrainian star Usyk (18-0, 13 KOs), who successfully made his way to the heavyweight division after dominating at cruiserweight, finishing a stage. extraordinary at 200 pounds as the undisputed king and with an impressive winning streak. Usyk is a mysterious and unpredictable fighter and the true protagonist with a boxing IQ that makes him one of the best in the ring.

Both fighters have achieved great milestones on their way to the top and have exceptional resources and skills. The two fighters, with a very different style and personality, will make the evening an insurmountable night on September 25.

