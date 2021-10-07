As the most famous superhero in DC Comics, fans never tire of new stories and audiovisual adaptations of BatmanThat’s why you’ll be happy to hear that there’s a new live-action series in development, inspired by a hit webtoon called Batman: Wayne Family Adventures. According to Collider, the webtoon was announced last September, and just one month after its online launch, its adaptation to a live-action series was confirmed.

The webtoon is a type of digital comic that, unlike the web comic, is captured in a single image. Batman: Wayne Family Adventures was a success, exceeded half a million visits in its first weekend, and can be read for free at this link. The plot of this comic moves away from the traditional stories where we see the Bat Man facing villains and thugs, here we see the daily life of the Batman family, in simple and comic situations.

The announcement of the live-action series of Batman: Wayne Family Adventures was given by IGN, and it will be available soon on the YouTube channel of Ishahawk, where a very brief teaser can already be seen, with a first look at the Bat-family. The official trailer will be released on October 11 and the series is expected to premiere in the middle of the month.

The cast is made up of Yoshi Sudarso as Dick Grayson / Nightwing, Jonathan Bentley as Bruce Wayne / Batman, Lisa foiles as Barbara Gordon / Oracle, Tim neff as Jason Todd / Red Hood, Peter Sudarso as Tim Drake / Red Robin, Meghan Camarena as Stephanie Brown / Spoiler, Gemma Nguyen as Cassandra Cain / Orphan, Carter Rockwood as Damien Wayne / Robin, Du-Shaunt ‘Fik-Shun’ Stegall as Duke Thomas / Signal and Marcus weiss as Alfred Pennyworth.

With so many movies and series where we know the most heroic and warrior side of Bruce Wayne, the many Robins and others of his close friends, it is to be appreciated that now we are going to have a much more earthly story, in which more people will be reflected, no only those who are fans of superheroes.

There isn’t much reason to think that fans will soon tire of Batman adaptations. The character reflects the dark side of the human being and that is something that most identify with, much more than with the unshakable values ​​of other classic superheroes such as Superman or Wonder Woman.

At the moment there are two films that next year will show us Batman. The first is The Batman, reboot by director Matt Reeves (Planet of the Apes: War – 93%, Let Me In (2010) – 88%, Cloverfield: Monster – 77%) featuring Robert Pattinson (Tenet – 83%, El Faro – 96%, High Life – 73%) in the role of the Bat Man. Expectations are very high around this project, but it is not the only one with Batman. In The Flash we will have Ben Affleck (Argo – 96%, Armageddon – 39%, The Accountant – 51%) and Michael Keaton (Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance) – 91%, Beetlejuice, the super ghost – 81% Hunger for Power – 83%), each playing their own version of the superhero, although the protagonist is Ezra Miller (Justice League – 41%, The Stanford Prison Experiment – 84%, We Need to Talk About Kevin – 76%).

It is a mystery if after The Flash we will have more than Ben affleck or from Michael Keaton, but what is almost a fact is that The batman will have sequels, unless it fails at the box office, but that does not seem very likely that will happen, the first trailer released more than a year ago was a success on YouTube and other platforms.

