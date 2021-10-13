Superman is one of the most beloved characters in comics, but also a controversial figure in recent years, at least in the movies. Warner Bros. made it clear that the incarnation seen in Man of Steel – 55% no longer has a place in its DC Extended Universe. Henry Cavill’s version has many fans, but also detractors, including Phillip Kennedy Johnson, a comic book writer for DC who spoke during his presentation at New York Comic-Con about how much he resents the direction taken by Henry’s Kal-El.

It’s no secret that The Man of Steel divided opinions in 2013. Some veteran fans of the character were horrified by the strokes of Zack Snyder, who presented a Superman full of internal conflicts, even capable of killing. This approach to the hero earned him mixed reviews in the press, converting Man of steel not so strong in the beginning for the DC Extended Universe. Although time has given the film better comments, there is still some repudiation of its protagonist.

Kennedy JohnsonKnown for his work on comics like Last Sons of America, Warlords of Appalachia, and Smoketown, he became Superman’s official screenwriter for Action Comics last year, someone with a very specific vision of the Man of Steel that definitely doesn’t connect with the version presented in the DCEU. During his time at the New York event, he spoke at length about his objections against the character played by Henry (via CBR):

I have a clear vision of who Superman is. And often, you know, obviously other writers have their versions in their heads too, and sometimes when I see a version of Superman that isn’t, when he does something that isn’t what he would do, in my head it becomes fan fiction: ‘No, that’s not how it would be.’ I suppose it would be very similar to the voice of Christopher Reeve, and listening to Christopher Reeve, but with a hulking physique and in the context of these great epic scenarios, I love it. That version of Superman where he just smiles and it’s like there’s no ego, there’s no haughtiness, it’s like, ‘I’m your friend, I’m going to help you.’ You know, like when he catches her in the helicopter and smiles like everything is fine.

I’m not talking about the physical or the acting, but just the approach of The Man of Steel in which he looks for himself and you may see him make a mistake or have opportunities to help and not do it immediately because he is conflicted, you know, like they like to see a superman that they can relate to and that’s not what I like at all. I want to see a Superman show us the way and show us how we are supposed to be.

Although many DCEU fans have asked Warner time and time again to return to Henry cavill Like Superman, the studio hasn’t shown the slightest inclination to do so. The character has not had an end at the level of the Marvel Studios heroes, he was left half, and that is something that hurts the followers of the 2013 film and the entire compendium Zack snyder. Warner already has his own plans and that includes a new African-American Superman in an exclusive HBO Max project, is that a good idea? DC’s heroes have had a lot of complications in their recent big and small screen adaptations.

