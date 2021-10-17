If you are one of those who loved Aquaman – 73%, the first solo adventure of the superhero played by Jason Momoa, you will be delighted to know that the sequel to the story that became the biggest box office success of the franchise went through DC FanDome and now We know a little more about the sequel that will continue with the expansion of the universe that surrounds this character that appeared in the comics, which has fascinated the public in part by the vision of the filmmaker James Wan, who continues to be in charge of the adaptations of the Atlantean .

Aquaman it is the only DCEU movie to gross more than $ 1 billion worldwide. It’s great for many reasons including seeing the inhabitants of Atlantis surrounded by all manner of creatures, the fun factor of the film, a battle of epic proportions, outstanding special effects, and even creepy creatures in the deep. As a complete tribute to the action movies of the 1980s, Aquaman includes witty phrases and action. The movie shows Arthur struggling to accept his responsibilities to both Atlantis and the people of Earth.

In addition, he acts as a defender of the ocean, something even more relevant today, until fate calls for his intervention in real affairs after his half-brother Orm (Patrick Wilson) orchestrates a conflict with the surface. The adaptation takes various elements of the comic book series the superhero had in New 52, ​​but stood out mainly because aside from having its own style, DC doesn’t seem to have rushed the creative team on a sequel, opting for quality over quantity after that a hasty effort to gather his roster of on-screen heroes resulted in moderate criticism and reception.

Last year, Wan began teasing the film that already had a sneak peek at DC FanDome, the virtual event where movies and series based on the publisher’s comics present official glimpses to the public, and it seems that Aquaman is still on the way. Right. Superhero fans have their sights set on the next Atlantean adventure that will hit the screen under the name Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.

Not as many details of the plot are known, but the return of Yahya Abdul-Mateen II is confirmed, which is an important indicator. Still, we have some ideas on where Aquaman 2 will pick up after the first movie. In an interview with Total Film, the director James wan, who is back, revealed that the story will be heavily inspired by the cult horror movie Planet of the Vampires, which also hints that it will somehow lean on the horror genre.

Of course, Jason momoa will reprise his role as Aquaman / Arthur Curry. Other returning cast members include Amber Heard as Mera and Patrick Wilson as Arthur’s half-brother Orm Marius. Yahya Abdul-Matteen II has also confirmed that he will appear in the sequel as David Kane / Black Manta. In the mid-credits scene, Dr. Stephen Shin (Randall Park) rescued Kane, confirming his survival and prompting his return.

A report from The Hollywood Reporter also shared that Indya Moore and Vincent Regan have joined the cast. Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom It will be released in December 2022; With this, Warner Bros. is taking a date very similar to that of the launch of Aquaman. The month of December has great potential for the superhero to repeat the box office success of his first film, but it remains to be seen how much the calendar will be filled with releases in the future.

