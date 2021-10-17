It’s been a long time coming, but Dwayne Johnson’s long-awaited debut in the DC Extended Universe is on its way to hit theaters. Black Adam, the film starring the wrestling legend turned actor as the titular antihero, is a spin-off and sequel to the 2019 film Shazam! – 88%, which was a pleasant surprise both for fans of the company’s movies and comics and for the curious who approached it. The movie has been in the works since the early 2000s and now we’re finally getting closer to seeing it in theaters, and apparently it will be worth the wait.

Black Adam, a powerful being on a par with Superman, is the original champion of the magician Shazam. But unlike his heroic counterpart played by Zachary Levi, Adam’s sense of morality is often a bit more “flexible.” Black Adam will tell the story of the character’s return to the mortal world after spending a long time in a magical prison, and we can only guess that means that there will be that terrible revenge that had been reserved for the world.

The protagonist has a morally ambiguous nature and his character falls between the lines of heroism and villainy. The character was originally created in 1945, but underwent a change in the early 21st century, as DC Comics writers such as Geoff Johns and David S. Goyer redefined the character as a corrupt antihero trying to clear his name. His personal goal is to enforce justice; However, his ideals of justice, which often involve hostile actions or executions, are considered extreme by many of the heroes who have tried to give the former supervillain a second chance.

According to a 2007 Slash Film post, the adaptation that had been attempted for over a decade was to feature a version in which Black Adam is the former ruler of Kahndaq, a fictional Middle Eastern nation in the DC Universe. Although it is true that this project has been in development for many years, it must be recognized that the patience of Dwayne johnson, and his interest in bringing the character to the big screen, is what has made it never completely abandoned.

Just like last year, Black adam It is one of the Warner Bros. films that were present during this edition of DC FanDome, the virtual event in which all the news of the projects for film and television related to the publisher’s characters are now announced. This time around, we got a fresh look at the adaptation, which last year the actor had shown concept images while explaining a bit about what to expect.

The idea has always been to put Shazam and Black Adam together in a movie. Zachary Levi and Dwayne johnson They have always been on board, but it has taken the antihero a long time to reach the screen; The positive is that the project is getting closer and closer to being released and its protagonist could not be more excited and proud of a film to which he has spent years trying to play the title character.

Fourteen years of waiting make July 2022, which is when it will be released, seem nothing compared to the imminent launch that will expand the adventures of the superhero family. Warner Bros. has also been working on a sequel to the movie starring Shazam, but that one is going to be released a little later, that is in June 2023.

