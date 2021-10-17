Superman is arguably the most famous superhero of all time, one whose origins date back to the late 1930s. Superman’s catchphrase was first uttered during the radio series The Adventures of Superman, however it has evolved with time (via Comic Book). Originally the radio show called Clark Kent a mild-mannered reporter who fights his battles “for truth, justice and the American way.” It is clear that the superhero in the red cape has always been an American icon.

Superman was originally viewed as a somewhat patriotic hero, as his creation coincided with when the United States fought in World War II. Although he has always represented many things, and it has even been mentioned that the symbol on his chest has to do with hope, this slogan emphasized that the alien hero represented the best of American style, which, over time, has become in an increasingly less important part of the character’s identity because it has become more global, and also because the current situation has caused many to change their minds.

Initially, this phrase had been modified by “truth, tolerance and justice” in the comic Batman / Superman # 16 that went on sale in March of this year, where a clear tribute is made to the early days of the Man of Steel. The comic retells Superman’s origin, showing how he became the hero fans know today. The beginning of the story shows his arrival on Earth and how he becomes a defender of the people and of “truth, tolerance and justice.”

However, this has recently changed again. During this Saturday’s DC FanDome event, the superhero’s new slogan has just been revealed, which could be definitive this time. Illustrator Jim Lee He had a special appearance where he talked about the new approach that he will have from now on, which is also much more inclusive and has that sense of global reach, since the hero enjoys the same level of popularity in many countries.

The “American way” has yet to make a return to the slogan, which has been updated with “a better tomorrow.” In this way, the whole sentence remains as “truth, justice and a better tomorrow”, and considering how the world is doing, it should not be a surprise that the superhero who represents hope, both within the comics and outside of them, I’m putting a greater emphasis on the idea of ​​a better tomorrow.

Superman has tackled social justice and politics-laden issues since its inception, which is why the superhero has remained so relevant throughout this time, but recently DC has been trying to go even further by reminding his fans that he has always been more than just the American style and that is why his approach is now more global, because in honor of what the superhero has always done, his intention is to protect everyone.

The publisher has bigger plans for all things Superman, and recently confirmed that their son Jon Kent, who is also Superman, is bisexual and will be in a relationship with a reporter in the Superman: Son of Kal-El comic series. With the reveal specifically taking place in the fifth issue, as part of DC’s initiative to continue making stories it is the ones that all of its readers can find themselves and see themselves represented in the best possible way.

