It’s a great day for Warner Bros., HBO Max, and DC fans, because a new sneak peek has been released for Peacemaker, the series starring the character of the same name who was played by John Cena in The Suicide Squad – 91%. This spin-off of the adaptation that recently hit the screen features the wrestler-turned-actor as the title character, once described by director James Gunn as “the biggest idiot in the world,” and those who saw the movie for sure. they will know very well what it means.

At the beginning of this month we were taken by surprise by the first clip of the series that will arrive exclusively on the streaming platform, and it is worth mentioning that just one minute of content was enough to know that this production, and the character itself , they will keep the satire we saw in the movie. But we also know that some characters will return, such as the group that we saw working with Amanda Waller on the mission, which is the same one that later betrayed her to help this uneven group of antiheroes and / or villains to save the world from the threat. that Starro represented.

Gunn seems genuinely excited about the series, despite the lackluster box office performance of Suicide squad, in which Peacemaker was introduced. The production, which in addition to Cena had Idris Elba and Margot Robbie as protagonists, in a kind of sequel and reboot of the DC comics team could not recover its budget of US $ 185 million, but part of the reason for the disappointing returns is that apart from the pandemic, Warner Bros made the controversial decision to launch its films in theaters and simultaneously streaming through HBO Max.

But as far as the future is concerned, the studio is very comfortable with the work of James Gunn and his ideas, to the point that the filmmaker is putting together other DC projects in addition to Peacemaker, which will arrive in January. Gunn wrote all eight episodes and directed five according to Comic Book details. In addition to Dinner, Steve Agee and Jennifer holland, the series has added new actors, among which the addition of Danielle Brooks stands out, one of the actresses that the public could see in Orange Is the New Black – 80%.

According to what is shown by the advances of PeacemakerEveryone seems to hate Amanda Waller, but it will certainly be interesting to know the dynamics of these agents with the protagonist who is nothing more than a deranged sociopath who sees himself as a savior. Apparently the job of the American government is to make him the kind of superhero people should look up to.

But if people knew what kind of person the “Peacemaker” of John Cena, they would absolutely want nothing to do with him, mainly because of his bloodlust, but also because he is some kind of idiot. In fact, Gunn said that he is a man who has many problems, so making it enjoyable right off the bat is not something that has taken him a long time, but rather he prefers to develop it because “he has a lot to learn.”

The Peacemaker series, which acts as a sequel to Suicide squad According to what the director has confirmed, which makes a lot of sense after the post-credits scene, it will premiere on HBO Max in January 2022, in what appears to be a more than interesting expansion of what Gunn did with the film that It apparently reinforces the studio’s renewed intentions regarding the future of the franchise.

