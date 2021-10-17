In 2019 Captain Marvel hit the big screen under the direction of David F. Sandberg. Shazam! – 88% was well received by critics and fans and many are excited for the sequel, Shazam! Fury of the Gods. At the DC FanDome event, a first preview was presented where the two villains, played by Helen Mirren and Lucy Liu, stand out.

The sequel will feature the return of Zachary Levi, Asher Angel, and Jack Dylan Grazer, among others. Sandberg returned to the director’s chair and is expected to hit theaters on June 2, 2023. The film’s official title was revealed last year in the first issue of DC FanDome, in which we also had first previews of The Batman. and Zack Snyder’s Justice League – 82%.

In the video of Shazam! Fury of the Gods Featured at this year’s DC FanDome, we also have a brief look at monsters to appear and filming that promises great action sequences. We are hopeful that this movie will be as good or better than the first one, which managed to captivate audiences.

On Shazam! Fury of the Gods, Helen mirren plays the goddess Hespera, and Lucy liu to Kalypso, both in Greek mythology are daughters of the titan Atlas. As everyone will remember, the comics, both Marvel and DC, have been inspired by mythologies from around the world, but the Greek has a greater presence in their stories, as we can remember by Wonder Woman – 92%.

Everything indicates that today will be a day of celebration for the fans, and as Yahya Abdul-Mateen II said in the introduction of the event, “the future of DC is brighter than ever.” Things seemed complicated five years ago, when Warner Bros. released Batman vs. Superman: Dawn of Justice – 27% and Suicide Squad – 25% and they divided audiences very sharply. Everything began to improve when Aquaman arrived in 2018 – 73%, a film that quickly became the highest grossing film, not only in the DC film universe, but of all the DC Comics adaptations in its history.

The following year the good run continued, not at the box office, but in the positive reviews it had Shazam!, and a few months later with Joker – 91%, DC was hugely successful at the box office and the film gave a lot to talk about. While Birds of Prey and the Fantabulous Emancipation of a Harley Quinn – 75% failed at the box office, its reception among the critics was much better than that of the first DCEU installments, and that has been enough for Warner Bros. to approve a series of Black Canary on HBO Max.

Superhero movies and series are immensely popular today, and while DC Comics adaptations after Dark Knight Rises – 87% could not compete with the Marvel Cinematic Universe, they finally found their own voice and no longer need to imitate what the competition does.

