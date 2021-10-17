The next Batman movie made a big splash when its first trailer was released during the DC Fandome digital event, and all eyes are on it once again as Warner Bros. was preparing the final details to bring fans the new one. adaptation progress. So the digital event returns, which has already proven its popularity in the past, with an edition in 2021 where the new content of The Batman is one of the highlights of this event that also had several surprises up its sleeve for fans of other superheroes from the comic book publisher and its film and television franchises.

The new reboot of the Dark Knight, by director and screenwriter Matt Reeves, who was behind the successful return of a new Planet of the Apes franchise to the big screen, will have actor Robert Pattinson in the title role, in a version that has been classified as more violent and dark since its first official look. In fact, it is often sold as a “noir” film, that is, the type of films that revolve around criminal and criminal acts with strong content. In addition, the film’s previews have been compared to David Fincher’s cinema, especially with the film Seven, the Seven Deadly Sins – 79%, and it looks like it will have a similar hue.

Before the new teaser, the official accounts released a teaser that had no really new images of Batman that the public could become obsessed with, but instead did something more interesting by stating what the tone will be. The batman thanks to the phrase that refers to the bat signal not as a sign, but a warning. This, along with the now famous phrase of the character played by Pattinson, “I am the revenge”, makes it very clear what to expect from Reeves’ foray into superhero cinema.

The plot of The batman is kept under lock and key, but we know the movie will continue to Robert Pattinson as a younger version of Bruce Wayne, in a kind of narrative about Batman during his second year as the Bat Man of Gotham City. The movie will also show the hero using his detective skills more than we’ve seen before in previous versions of the character.

The cast of Batman includes Paul Dano as The Riddler, an unrecognizable Colin Farrell as the Penguin, Andy Serkis as Wayne’s butler, Alfred Pennyworth, and Jeffrey Wright as Commissioner Gordon. From what little is known, this will be Bruce Wayne’s “Year Two” as Batman, when the vigilante has already gained the trust of the citizens of Gotham in something, but is still getting used to fighting supervillains.

There are many rumors about it, not only in relation to the plot of the film and the participation of the villains, whose gallery has an interesting addition with Zoë Kravitz’s Catwoman, but also about the future of the main actor in the franchise. Typically, those who have played Batman have done so for at least a couple of movies, and others have had cameos in movies. This is believed to be the first installment in a new movie trilogy with Pattinson, of which it is not known for sure if in the future he could reunite with some of the other superheroes of the DCEU due to the multiverse.

The batman It will hit theaters on March 4, 2022 if it does not undergo further changes in its release date. The film, which is one of the most anticipated by the public, had a budget of US $ 100 million and at first glance it could be the new box office success for Warner Bros. and DC, but we will have to wait to see how it will go.

