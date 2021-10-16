With the returning Batman versions of Michael Keaton and Ben Affleck set to appear in The Flash movie, does that mean the two hooded men will meet? What is Warner Bros. up to with this movie? What other surprises will director Andy Muschietti have in store? The Flash has starred in several movies and series, both live-action and animated, but apparently nothing will be able to compare with what we will see soon in the cinema. Her movie promises to be a real madness and in this DC FanDome we were able to learn a little more from her.

Do not miss it: The Flash: producer Barbara Muschietti suggests Henry Cavill will appear as Superman

For a myriad of reasons, The Flash has managed to create quite a stir among DC fans. On the one hand, everyone is excited about Sasha Calle’s introduction as Supergirl in the DCEU, and there is also a lot of excitement as both versions of Batman, played by Ben affleck and Michael Keaton, will appear in the movie. That being said, the Scarlet Sprinter movie has taken an exceptionally long time to complete its filming. The movie has been filming since April, and even now, six months later, it seems that filming has finally concluded or is about to be done, as it was not officially announced, but . shared a post where a part of the team revealed that the production process ended for them.

Although there is less and less time to see the movie starring Ezra Miller, and even with The Batman awaiting its premiere, it is this that remains as the Warner Bros. project that remains a great mystery despite the fact that we already know the participation of some versions of superheroes that have appeared in the big screen in the past. Some important questions about the film remain unanswered – for example, there are reports that Gal Gadot is part of the film, and speculation gained momentum after the actress shared a photo of Sasha street posing with a cardboard where she can be seen in the Wonder Woman costume.

But so far, there is no confirmation on the rumor. However, it is possible that after the new details shared at this year’s DC FanDome event, more will emerge due to the great expectation behind this film that promises much more than being the meeting point of the Batman of Michael Keaton with that of Ben affleck as part of the franchise’s intention to embrace the multiverse that comic book fans have already been able to visit.

We recommend you: Batgirl: Directors Confirm Bruce Wayne Will Appear In Movie

At one point, it was supposed to The Flash it would be the first solo DC superhero movie to be released after Justice League – 41% hit theaters in 2017. That obviously didn’t happen, and years after being stuck in development hell, including constant rumors in mostly negative, and changes in directors and scriptwriters, the project is close to seeing the light in 2022 as announced.

This next entry in the DC Extended Universe will focus on Barry Allen after the events of League of Justice. Most importantly, it will open up the DC multiverse by bringing back two of the most popular versions of the Dark Knight, in what we can think of as a movie version of the comics event known as Flashpoint, so it’s not quite so an exaggeration to believe that there will be much more than two Batman and one Supergirl.

More details about the film remain under wraps, as well as whether it could somehow connect to the SnyderVerse, which ironically for the studio is a part of the franchise that is better connected than their other projects. Either way, this is a golden opportunity for Warner Bros. that many will hate to see wasted.

Continue reading: The Batman: reveal first official images of Catwoman and the Riddler