DC Comics has been doing really well with their comics and now he’s back with another brilliant character that is delighting fans. Nubia & the Amazons is the publisher’s new comic linked to Wonder Woman, a story that seeks to reintroduce the analogous heroine of Diana Prince in a spectacular new adventure; written by Stephanie williams and Vita Ayala, the cartoon presents the first transgender Amazon in Themyscira, a fact that users of social networks are receiving in an excellent way.

At the beginning of Nubia & the Amazons, five women arrive on the island of Themyscira thanks to the Well of Souls, an escape route for women who in the real world were murdered by men. The memory of women is erased and now they must choose their new names, as a second chance to be what they want; Bia introduces herself and with tears in her eyes says that this was something she had always wanted, that her soul had wanted that new feminine identity long before. Own Stephanie williams confirms Bia as a trans woman:

If you have read Nubia & the Amazons # 1. The answer to your burning question is yes. There are trans Amazons. One of the newer Amazons is a black trans woman. While it’s important for the Nubia & the Amazons miniseries to reintroduce Nubia and establish her defining role in the DCU, it’s also important to make it clear that Themyscira is a place for ALL women.

When Vita Ayala and I were thinking of a way that would provide us with a tool to make things as clear as possible, Wells of Souls was there, allowing endless possibilities for the Amazons of Themyscira. It is essential to open this world to future writers. Bia will have a role in Themyscira beyond simply existing – she’s not a box to check, she’s a character in her own right who is important to her community. Just as black trans women are important to us in real life.

The presentation of the transgender Amazon comes after the confirmation of Superman as a bisexual character a few weeks ago. Jon Kent, the protagonist in the hit comic series Superman: Son of Kal-El, has been announced as part of the LGBT community and even has a love affair with an adorable boy of Japanese origin. DC has worked hard to develop stories that represent the LGBT community and the public is receiving them with positive feedback.

Already said Williams, Bia, the black transgender woman in Nubia & the Amazons, will have a very important place in history, what will be the scope of her story? The presentation of trans characters in the entertainment industry has become something very important for the public, for all those people who want to be reflected in spectacular adventures with memorable characters. Surely something incredible awaits us in the new comic of the Amazons published by DC.

Now, it’s worth wondering if we’ll ever see these characters on the big screen. LGBT diversity is not exactly wide in current superhero movies, however, both Marvel Studios and Warner Bros. are working on new characters and stories that give the community a presence. Only time will show us the decisions of the company, but at least we already have new comic book material to adapt and the possibilities are as numerous as the imagination itself.

