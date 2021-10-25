DC Comics has been doing really well with their comics and now he’s back with another brilliant character that is delighting fans. Nubia & the Amazons is the publisher’s new comic linked to Wonder Woman, a story that seeks to reintroduce Diana Prince’s analog heroine in a spectacular new adventure; written by Stephanie williams and Vita Ayala, the cartoon presents the first transgender Amazon in Themyscira, a fact that users of social networks are receiving in an excellent way.

At the beginning of Nubia & the Amazons, five women arrive on the island of Themyscira thanks to the Well of Souls, an escape route for women who in the real world were murdered by men. The memory of women is erased and now they must choose their new names, as a second chance to be what they want; Bia introduces herself and with tears in her eyes says that this was something she had always wanted, that her soul had wanted that new feminine identity long before. Own Stephanie williams confirms Bia as a trans woman:

If you have read Nubia & the Amazons # 1. The answer to your burning question is yes. There are trans Amazons. One of the newer Amazons is a black trans woman. While it’s important for the Nubia & the Amazons miniseries to reintroduce Nubia and establish her defining role in the DCU, it’s also important to make it clear that Themyscira is a place for ALL women.

When Vita Ayala and I were thinking of a way that would provide us with a tool to make things as clear as possible, Wells of Souls was there, allowing endless possibilities for the Amazons of Themyscira. It is essential to open this world to future writers. Bia will have a role in Themyscira beyond simply existing – she’s not a box to check, she’s a character in her own right who is important to her community. Just as black trans women are important to us in real life.

