DC Super Pets finally released its first trailer. This animated story will focus on Krypto, Superman / Clark Kent’s famous pet dog who also has special abilities. At the time, Krypto worked to give the famous superhero a companion, but over the years the public genuinely fell in love with him and ended up accepting him into the canon in the best possible way. Although in the cinema we have not seen it, especially because in Zack Snyder’s vision he did not apply a companion animal, we have had references, especially in Smallville, where in one episode a dog gains powers and ends up helping Clark.

Keep reading: Dwayne Johnson wants to be the next James Bond

This film is the second project to be released under the Warner Animation Group label, being LEGO Batman: The Movie – 91% the first. DC League of Super-Pets is directed by Jared Stern and Sam Levine (co-director), who also wrote the script, and stars Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Keanu Reeves, Diego Luna and Kate McKinnon. It was recently confirmed that John Krasinski will play Superman in the animated film and that Marc Maron will voice Lex Luthor.

Check out the first trailer here:

The trailer shows us a bit of what the coexistence between Superman and Krypto is like, and in many ways it is not as rare as that of any other owner with his dog. However, we know that Krypto is not normal and in that sense it is very difficult for him to interact with other dogs that have common interests such as eating, sleeping and biting postmen and parcel people. Krypto, as a helper and faithful friend of the famous superhero, is always on the lookout for his owner’s need for help and eventually that will be the case.

You may also like: DC Projects That James Gunn Should Direct

The official synopsis (via CBR.com) reads:

Krypto and Superman are inseparable friends, sharing the same powers and fighting side by side against crime in Metropolis. When Superman and the rest of the Justice League are kidnapped, Krypto must convince a group of pets of a shelter, Ace, the hound; PB, the pot-bellied pig; Merton the tortoise; and Chip the Squirrel, to learn to master his newfound powers and help him rescue superheroes.

In the trailer we can see Superman being defeated, apparently by the use of Kryptonite, and we get a glimpse of Wonder Woman. Lex Luthor is portrayed as the main villain, who always finds some ingenious way to fight the hero he simply cannot defeat in a head-to-head showdown. We also see how the other pets in the shelter discover their powers. The hound gets super strength, the pig the ability to get bigger, the tortoise can run fast, and the squirrel appears to have the ability to shoot lightning bolts from its little hands. A cat with the ability to draw ammunition from its tail seems like the direct villain this particular group will have to face.

The style of DC League of Super-Pets reminds a bit of what was seen in The Secret Life of Pets – 74%, so those who are fans of that type of story will surely find something interesting here. The project has existed since 2018, the year in which executives realized that Krypto had not been as exploited as it could be, because until then it only had a TV series called Krypto the Superdog which had two seasons. DC has managed with these animations to approach a more childish audience that knows the characters but cannot access the films that the company produces in a primary way and that in turn try to separate from the style of the UCM, whose titles try to stay for all public. After a significant delay due to the global pandemic and Warner’s decision to prioritize the premiere of Matrix Resurrections, DC League of Super-Pets It will finally premiere in May 2022.

Do not leave without reading: Dwayne Johnson Announces Never To Use Real Guns In His Movies After Rust Incident