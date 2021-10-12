When there are characters that have existed for so long, and that have remained in force almost intact, it is very difficult to generate important changes for them and for the public to accept them unless they follow the line that they have marked throughout their existence. In the world of comics it is common for characters to experience different things; An example of this are the female versions of heroes, such as She-Thor or She-Hulk, or even the change of race.

These versions don’t always achieve the same popularity as the originals, but they do exist and work within your world. Although the subject of multiverses sounds so easy, behind it there is a whole process so that it does not lose credibility either, which makes it a complex job for writers. Now, when we talk about a change in sexual preferences, it tends to become a much more controversial topic.

In the specific case of Superman, he has already gone through these “experiments.” A few weeks ago the issue of pink kryptonite went viral, which made Clark Kent gay with an obvious romantic interest in Jimmy Olsen; This happened in Supergirl # 79 of Peter david, Ed benes and Alex Lei. After that strange moment, nothing was done about the Kryptonian’s sexual orientation again. Up to now.

DC Comics has announced through Comic Book that it has a new comic series in which the superhero is bisexual. But, although we are talking about Superman, it is not about Clark, but about his son Jonathan Kent, who is the protagonist of the current editorial line. Superman: Son Of Kal-El has released three issues so far, where he explores the path of the hero taking the place of his father.

But it will be in # 5 where the official presentation of their preferences is made under the narrative of Tom Taylor and the art of John timms. This comes just after it was stated in the Batman: Urban Legends comic in August that Tim Drake, who takes the mantle of Robin there, is bisexual. Although Superman: Son of Kal-El # 5 is released until November, they decided to make the announcement this morning on the occasion of National Coming Out Day, a holiday in which the United States, United Kingdom, Switzerland and Ireland celebrate the day to “come out of the closet. ”.

Along with this announcement, they also released three different covers for this issue that you can check out below.

The protagonist’s romantic interest is the young reporter named Jay Nakamura and, according to the DC statement, it is he who protects the superhero after exhausting clashes to save the city. On the other hand, the writer Tom taylor declared that these types of characters are necessary so that more people in the audience can feel identified with the protagonists.

I have always said that everyone needs heroes and everyone deserves to see themselves in their heroes and I am very grateful that DC and Warner Bros. share this idea. The Superman symbol has always represented hope, truth, and justice. Today, that symbol represents something else. Today, more people can see themselves in the most powerful superhero in comics.

It is worth mentioning that Jon Kent has already had his live-action debut in Superman and Lois – 90% where he is played by Jordan Elsass, although he will follow his path already planned and there are still no plans to make him bisexual. Son of Kal-El # 4 will be published on October 19, while # 5 will be released on November 9 in both digital and physical format.

