DC Comics announced (via Comicbook) that Jon Kent, Clark Kent’s son, and the new Superman in a very special comic series, is part of the LGBT community. Countless social media users celebrated the news and now the publishing house reveals that the comics are a pre-sale success. It is reported that the numbers of the comic book company have skyrocketed and even exceed demand, proving that diversity and have become a fundamental part of entertainment: more people are being represented and that translates into success.

Do not miss: President of DC Comics endorses his support for the new bisexual Superman

The news outlet reveals that, in view of its scarcity, DC Comics fans are asking for reprints of Superman: Son of Kal-El, the comic starring Jon Kent. It is # 5 of the comic, scheduled for November, in which we will see the character confess as bisexual and the one that everyone is asking for; However, the company will be re-releasing the first issues on November 23, so it is encouraging fans to place their orders by October 30 at the latest. DC is enjoying success right now and the artists behind the comic couldn’t be happier; here the words spoken by Tom Taylor, writer of Superman: Son of Kal-El, when Jon’s bisexuality was announced:

I’ve always said that everyone needs heroes and everyone deserves to see themselves in their heroes and I am very grateful that DC and Warner Bros. share this idea. The Superman symbol has always symbolized hope, truth, and justice. Today, that symbol represents something else. Today, more people can see themselves in the most powerful superhero in comics.

We invite you to read: Kristen Stewart loves the idea of ​​playing the Joker in the Batman sequels

An important part of the creative team of Superman: Son of Kal-El it is John timms, official cartoonist of the cartoon, who also shared some words about his passage in this project, revealing his enthusiasm and ensuring that the public will be able to enjoy Jon Kent in his comic and also in the most recent series of the character:

I am incredibly honored to be working alongside Tom on the Superman: Son of Kal-El series which shows Jon Kent tackling his complex modern life, while saving the world from its greatest threats, villains and threats. We couldn’t be more proud to tell this important story from Tom Taylor and John Timms. We talk a lot about the power of the DC Multiverse in our storytelling and this is another incredible example. We can have Jon Kent exploring his identity in the comics, as well as Jon Kent learning his family’s secrets in Superman & Lois. They coexist in their own worlds and times, and our fans can enjoy both simultaneously.

Some people on social media are already wondering if at some point in the future we will see Jon Kent on the big screen confessing to everyone his bisexuality. It is important to mention that at this time we do not have large LGBT characters in the DC Extended Universe, so it will be important that Warner executives take the community into account later; Marvel Studios already got ahead of them with some heroes, so they will have to open their eyes very wide in their next films.

And what about the DCEU’s Superman? Has he been forgotten? Nobody really knows, Warner is very quiet about everything to do with Henry Cavill’s Kal-El; Although many fans are upset with the company, the 66 million viewers of the DC FanDome confirm that the new films in the series are highly anticipated.

You may also be interested in: DC Comics writer criticizes Henry Cavill’s Superman