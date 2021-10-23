During the last DC ™ Kids Fandome, Milestone unveiled a lot of new content both free and premium for Hot Wheels Unleashed. The DC Super Villain Racing Season will begin on November 11, 2021 offering all players a large number of free and premium content that they can unlock by completing new challenges added specifically for the Season.

The DC Super Villain Racing Season includes 6 themed vehicles, Bane, The Cheetah ™, Poison Ivy ™, Black Manta ™, Deathstroke ™, Harley Quinn ™, many themed Basement and Player Profile customization items, as well as lots of gears and coins for everyone. The Season will begin on November 11 and end on January 18, 2022.

You can see the trailer for the DC Super Villain Racing Season at the following link.

The Batman Expansion will bring a host of new playable content with a new Gotham-inspired Racing map to complete and a stunning new environment with lots of new tracks, the Batcave. The Expansion also includes 5 themed vehicles, The Penguin, Robin ™ 2.0T, Armored Batman ™, Batman ™ Rebirth, The Joker ™ GT, a new track building module, the Joker Funhouse Split, and many themed customization items. The Batman Expansion is included in the HOT WHEELS ™ Pass Vol. 1 or can be purchased separately starting December 2.

You can see the trailer for the Batman Expansion at the following link.

Hot Wheels Unleashed offers players the opportunity to drive the cars as if they were playing with the iconic mini toy vehicles. The playstyle includes adrenaline-pumping races, a wide selection of Hot Wheels vehicles with different attributes and unique characteristics, which players can customize with different skins and amazing tracks, set in places of everyday life, with special stages and interactive objects. . The game also features a revolutionary track editor that allows players to create unique and customizable tracks in any gaming environment and share them with the gaming community.

Hot Wheels Unleashed now on sale on PlayStation®5, PlayStation®4, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One X, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC (Steam and Epic Games Store).