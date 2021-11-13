DCentral Miami, the largest NFT and DeFi conference that will centralize the most important people in the industry, will take place from November 30 to December 1. Are you going to miss it?

The future of DeFi and NFT in one place

In just a few weeks the best artists, influencers, brands and media from NFT will meet at the Miami Airport Conference Center (MACC).

And, as many will know, the event coincides precisely with the most important art week in the United States, Art Basel Miami. Therefore, DCentral Miami seeks to merge the art world with decentralized finance (DeFi).

Thus, in its 2 floors and 145,000 square feet, you can find three stages: The DeFi stage, the NFT stage by Gala Games and the Demo. On the first floor, in particular, it will be the exhibition where you will find the Demo stage and an NFT gallery. And, on the second floor, you will find the NFT and DeFi stages.

In these scenarios they will remain active during the two days with a large number of conferences, panels, workshops and talks. Important figures within the crypto industry and projects such as The Sandbox, Pplpleasr, The Graph, among others, will participate in the activities.

Additionally, there will be an area dedicated to the Metaverse, with experiences provided by DIGITALAX, La Farbicant, among others.

How much are DCentral tickets?

Currently, the available tickets are as follows:

General Admission: At this moment it has a cost of USD 399, without counting commissions or taxes. However, this price will be available until November 15, later it will be USD 499.Student Pass: Yes, if you are a student you can access DCentral Miami for a price of USD 99. These tickets will be on sale until November 30.VIP admission: Of course then we have the VIP tickets, which are priced at USD 999. This ticket includes access to the VIP room at DCentral Miami and, in addition, an additional event.

A learning opportunity

The added value they have to offer this type of conference lies in learning and networking. It is about two days where some of the greatest personalities of the crypto industry will meet in a single space.

In addition, DCentral will take place in Miami, a city that, as we have previously expressed in CryptoTendencia, is exploring the potential of cryptocurrencies, DeFi and NFT. So the opportunities are endless. Are you going to miss it?

