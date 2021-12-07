After Superman Returns – 76% failed at the box office in 2006, many fans of the superhero waited for a remake that would do him justice on the big screen. In 2013, The Man of Steel hit theaters – 55%, produced by Christopher Nolan (Memento – 92%, Interstellar – 71%, The Origin – 86%) and directed by Zack Snyder (300 – 60%, Watchmen, Los Vigilantes – 65%, Sucker Punch: Mundo Surreal – 24%). Although the film divided opinions, many considered that the main actor, Henry Cavill (Immortals – 36%, Mission: Impossible – Repercussion – 98%, Enola Holmes – 95%), it couldn’t be more perfect for the role. Three years later, with the release of Batman vs Superman: Dawn of Justice – 27%, opinions were much more divided, and Justice League – 41% was the last straw, as it failed at the box office despite having the most important superheroes of DC.

Since then, fans have called for the return of Cavill, because, regardless of the setbacks of the franchise, the actor remains the ideal option to bring it to life. In recent years he has stated in several interviews that he really wants to reprise his role as Superman, and recently when speaking with the show. Lorraine, was asked if the Man of Steel’s cape was still in his closet, and he replied (via Comic Book):

I still have the suit, just in case. Ready and waiting for the phone call.

His comment is far from a confirmation that he will return, so fans will have to wait. There are rumors that a sequel to Black Adam will appear, as actor Dwayne Johnson wants a showdown of his character against Cavill, but so far it remains a rumor. The last time he was going to appear in the DCEU was a cameo from Shazam! – 88%, but failing to reach an agreement with Warner Bros. in 2018, he was replaced by a double and his face was not shown.

The DC Comics film universe is currently focused on projects such as Black adam, Shazam! Fury of the Gods, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom and the exclusive HBO Max feature films dedicated to Blue beetle, Black canary and Batgirl. Also in development is a sequel to Wonder Woman 1984 – 76%.

Many fans are still hopeful that a Ben Affleck Batman movie will be produced (Argo – 96%, Armageddon – 39%, The Accountant – 51%) and that the SnyderVerse be restored, the name by which they refer to Snyder’s original plan for the franchise. From that project we only have three films that remained faithful, and all three are from Zack snyder: The Man of Steel, Batman vs Superman: Dawn of Justice and Zack Snyder’s Justice League – 82%.

On several occasions over the past year, the hashtags #RestoreTheSnyderVerse, #MakeTheBatfleckMovie and #HenryCavillSuperman have been trending. This shows how much fans want the main characters of the DCEU back. De Affleck is already confirmed his return in The Flash, but there is no official news about Cavill, although rumors abound, and they say that The Man of Steel it could have a sequel.

There are also rumors that in The Flash We will see Faora and General Zod; a few months ago it was reported that the actress Antje Traue He was in the UK, where the film was filmed, but it remains to be seen if Michael Shannon will reprise his role. If this is true, it would be rare for them to bring back the villains of The Man of Steel and they would not want to have back to Henry cavill, an actor who has proven capable of attracting a massive audience, as The Witcher series was a great success.

