In March 2021, after a long fan campaign using the #ReleaseTheSnyderCut hashtag, HBO Max launched Zack Snyder’s Justice League – 82%, a film that was well received by fans and critics; however, his previous films in the DC Cinematic Universe, better known as the DC Extended Universe (DCEU), had received negative critical reception. One fan now says that had they been made by someone else, even if they were exactly the same, The Man of Steel – 55% and Batman vs Superman: Dawn of Justice – 27% would not have received as many negative reviews.

After his first two DC Comics tapes, Zack Snyder (300 – 60%, Watchmen, The Watchers – 65%, Sucker Punch: Surreal World – 24%) still had the Justice League project – 41%, but his Conflicts with Warner Bros. coupled with a family tragedy led him to leave the production and in his place they put Joss Whedon, a director who carried out numerous reshoots and delivered a rather mediocre feature film, which did not convince either the critics or the fans .

Through Twitter, a user made the following comment: “If someone other than Zack Snyder had directed The Man of Steel and Batman V Superman (and the films were the same), these films would have received critical acclaim.” Greg silverman, who served as CCO at Warner Bros. until 2016, responded to the comment by saying that Snyder’s personality, which is too much in contrast to that of the “authors,” is what drew so much criticism:

I could not agree more. I always suspected that Zack’s kindness, frankness, and enthusiasm created an environment in which critics underestimated his work. Because he is a humble, approachable, and decent human, he did not fit the mold of an author. Shitty. It should be the opposite.

Some will say that Silverman only feels appreciation for Snyder but that he is wrong and that the criticisms were well deserved, however, the truth is that there are several testimonies that the filmmaker is very kind and behaves decently with the people with whom he he works, and that does contrast with the image of the genius who mistreats everyone else to achieve his own ends, such as Alfred Hitchcock or Steve Jobs.

Just last year it became known that Joss Whedon treated actors very badly during the Justice League reshoots; Ray Fisher, Jason Momoa (Game of Thrones – 59%, Aquaman – 73%, Dune) and Gal Gadot (Fast and Furious – 53%, Fast and Furious 5in Control – 78%, Wifi Ralph – 91%) revealed that they were mistreated, as well as some stuntmen. Shortly after, various testimonials from people who worked with him on previous series and films began to appear, and he was discredited in the industry. While Whedon is far from being considered a genius, the fact that they put up with so much rudeness is proof that for some reason creatives believe themselves to be superior beings to be obeyed for their incredible artistic contributions.

Snyder is not a genius either, but if we can applaud something, it is that he does not follow the example of those who pretend to be geniuses by behaving nefariously. That’s why the director’s fans continue to push for the #RestoreTheSnyderVerse campaign, and he’s touched by it. This is what he had to say about it in an interview with Den Of Geek:

As for what [los fans] persist with that hashtag, I always take it as, you know, the confidence that fans have in my work. I just hope, as I go along, that I do my best to honor the confidence they have in me by making the best movies I know.

