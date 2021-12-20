

The mayor hopes that the upward curve of cases can go down in a matter of weeks.

NEW YORK – The mayor of New York, Bill de Blasio, does not rule out canceling the New Year’s Eve festivities in the famous Times Square, given the large increase, in absolute and relative terms, in positive cases of COVID-19 due to the rapid transmission of the Omicron variant.

Although De Blasio had remained reluctant to date to any restriction on these festivities – on Friday he said that they would be maintained even if that meant requiring proof of the vaccine from one million attendees – today he was open to reconsidering the situation and admitted that the issue “Is under discussion” and that he will make “a decision before Christmas.”

“We are examining the new challenge we face. It is an outdoor event and only for vaccinated (but) we are considering other ways of approaching it, even with the current rules that could be made tougher, so the discussion continues and we work closely with the sponsors (Times Square Alliance) to see how best to proceed“Said the mayor at a press conference.

This was the only possible restriction that De Blasio referred to at the press conference, when the city and state of New York observed a progressive increase in cases: for the third day, today the state exceeded 20,000 cases of new positive (today they were 22,478), and the percentage of positivity does not stop growing, to stand today at 8.41% (almost two points more than on Friday, when it was 6.58%).

De Blasio acknowledged that “a substantial increase in the number of cases and a rapid increase in that number is expected“; However, he wanted to be optimistic and spoke of a peak of several weeks: “We hope it will be a matter of weeks, and then we will see that this begins to calm down,” he predicted.

For the moment, this constant increase in cases has created considerable alarm among the population, which in recent days has shown up in long queues to take the free tests that are practiced in medical centers or mobile units, creating long queues of hundreds of patients. meters and waits of several hours.

In this regard, Di Blasio said that the city council is reinforcing the number of screening centers and that by next Tuesday there will be 30 fixed and 93 mobile units.

At no time did De Blasio refer to total or partial closures of places or activities, neither work nor leisure, in a city that lives largely from the entertainment business, whether in restaurants, theaters or bars, where the vaccination certificate is currently required.

Last Monday, a new regulation came into force to make the mask mandatory in most closed places, under penalty of a fine of up to $ 1,000.

