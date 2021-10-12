10/12/2021 at 9:37 PM CEST

In an interview for Goal, Eddie Newton, in charge of transfers at Chelsea at that time, explained two of the most controversial that are remembered in the ‘blue’ team. Now both established as great banners of Manchester City and Liverpool, remember the situations and De Bruyne and Salah’s relationship with Mourinho, which led them to seek a future away from Stamford Bridge.

Newton made it clear: “I think they were good enough, but it was the coach who didn’t agree with them, so it wasn’t going to work. ” For him, who helped create the department that monitors the progress of the club’s young loan players, the situation for both did not come down to talent.

Salah was criticized after one match, and was given no chances, so he left on loan to Fiorentina before joining Roma, where he was sold before signing for Liverpool. Mourinho noted this about his arrival: “He came to Chelsea from Basel as a lonely child, naive, completely out of context and physically fragile. “The De Bruyne Affair

De Bruyne’s case is different. He was immediately loaned out to Werder Bremen after signing, where he impressed and was told he was counting on him. Mourinho commented that he wanted him to stay, and gave him the opportunity at the start of the Premier, but according to the Portuguese coach on talkSPORT, the Belgian told him: “I want to play every game, I want to play every minute. He put a lot of pressure on that“.” He did not have patience, “clarified the current Roma coach.

Later, as Mourinho also explained, he already asked him to leave for Germany due to lack of minutes. There he shone at Wolfsburg. For Newton, therefore, it was a problem of approaches: “it was not going to work. The coach and the player had two different approaches“.

Before your departure, Mou also reproached him for his contribution, comparing him with other footballers who had played many more minutes than him.