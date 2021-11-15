11/15/2021 at 12:31 CET

FC Barcelona players, De Jong, Pedri and Dest, appear in the most valuable eleven of LaLiga in the 2021/22 season, according to Transfermarkt. The three footballers represent the Catalan team as the second club that contributes the most names, behind Atlético de Madrid (5). Sevilla, Real Madrid and Real Sociedad also appear, with one member.

The Dutchman, who is not going through a good moment of form, He is the only player to appear in the top 10 of the most valued players of the five major European leagues with a market value of up to 90 million euros. The Spanish, for its part, amounts to € 80M, while the American remains at € 30M.

The team that makes up the eleven with the highest market value this season is the following: Oblak (€ 70M); Dest (€ 30M), Giménez (€ 60M), Koundé (€ 60M), Mendy (€ 50M); Llorente (€ 80M), De Jong (€ 90M), Pedri (€ 80M), Oyarzabal (€ 70M); Griezmann (€ 50M), Joao Félix (€ 70M).

Atlético, the team that contributes the most representatives

Cholo Simeone’s team has a total of five members in the most valuable eleven of LaLiga: Oblak, Giménez, Llorente, Griezmann and Joao Félix. The current LaLiga champion is one of the great favorites to repeat the title despite the push from Real Sociedad by Imanol Alguacil at the start of the season.

The rojiblancos have a luxurious squad in which names such as those already mentioned stand out, in addition to others footballers like Savic, De Paul or Thomas Lemar. Despite succumbing in the double clash with Liverpool in the Champions League, Madrid citizens also appear among the possible contenders for the title.