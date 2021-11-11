11/11/2021 at 23:19 CET

Luis de la Fuente, the Spanish U21 coach, assured that he distrusts a rival like Malta, which he faces on Friday at 8:45 p.m. CET (-2 GMT), since “At the international level the differences are reduced & rdquor;.

“They are teams that I don’t trust at all. On paper it would be absurd to say that we do not feel we have a chance to win, but as long as we do things well. They are going to demand that we get the best of ourselves. At the international level the differences are reduced and when one is not well, the other team can hurt you & rdquor ;, he said in statements released by the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF).

A Luis de la Fuente, who has already added his third call with the current Under-21 generation, for those born from 200 onwards, and sees a good future ahead.

“As the training days go by, one becomes more optimistic and sees that the team grows. It is a consolidated group, but it needs to have more opportunities to play together and form a team, which is what really worries us. They can give a very high level and little by little create a style that is already recognizable & rdquor ;, he commented.

What’s more, the coach wanted to insist on the importance of the match: “We have conveyed to the players that tomorrow is a final. It is a key game for us to face the futures with great hopes of taking definitive steps to qualification & rdquor ;, he declared.

Finally, Luis de la Fuente assured that he does not want any type of relaxation to be able to choose to add all the possible points in the current qualifier that gives access to the European of the category that will be played in Georgia and Romania in the summer of 2023. Currently Spain has 12 points out of 12 possible.

“Our goal is to add 30 points, which no one has done and we want to achieve it.. We want to end this November with a very good feeling, since we won’t be working together again until March & rdquor ;, he concluded.