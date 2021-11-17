11/16/2021 at 21:32 CET

Former doctor Noelia de Mingo, admitted since last September in the Fontcalent (Alicante) prison psychiatric hospital, had a incident due to a discount not applied in the same supermarket in El Molar where on September 20 he stabbed two women, one of them the owner.

This is stated in a psychiatric report, sent by the Fontcalent prison to the Provincial Court of Madrid in the face of the order that will include the modification of the procedural measures after De Mingo’s re-admission back to the psychiatric hospital after his last violent episode.

The report states that on September 20, the patient entered a supermarket in the Madrid municipality of El Molar and he stabbed a cashier and the owner, “without any prior trigger.”

However, his brother said that he had an incident two years ago at the same supermarket when a discount was not applied to some products he had bought. “Since then he had not returned to the establishment,” says the document. The family said they were surprised by the multiple assault, having not detected “a possible decompensation.”

Since entering prison, “He refuses to eat food and only drinks cold water from the tap, he refuses to cooperate, showing hostile and negative feelings”. The center’s experts point out that he “hides active psychotic symptoms”, indicating that he maintained the same attitude when he was admitted in 2003 after the attack on medical personnel at the Jiménez Díaz Foundation.

The patient is on enteral nutrition due to NGS – forced obligation to eat – and psychiatric medication due to her refusal to eat food and the prescribed pills to treat the paranoid schizophrenia she suffers, sometimes requiring “temporary mechanical restraint”.

The psychiatrists indicate the report that it could not be evaluated because “He refuses to collaborate, answers with monosyllables and refers to having no intention of commenting on his symptoms”. They conclude that it shows a psychotic decomposition that requires incisive antipsychotic medication.

Modification of measures

Since he re-entered the psychiatric hospital, his problems stemming from your mental state They even led her to be hospitalized for refusing to eat, an extreme that led the prison management to request judicial authorization to force her to eat food.

Last week, a hearing took place at the Provincial Court of Madrid with a view to modifying procedural measures as a result of his new re-entry into the psychiatric hospital for the events committed during his probation, legal sources have reported.

De Mingo testified by videoconference but refused to say a single word, a silence that she has maintained since she was arrested. At the hearing, several psychiatric reports were provided that state that the inmate continues not to interact and does not collaborate to show an improvement in her mental state.

Following his arrest for stabbing two women, the judge ordered his admission to provisional prison communicated and without bail for the alleged commission of a crime of homicide in degree of attempt and attack to agent of the authority. The magistrate ordered that she be referred to the psychiatric unit of the Estremera prison, being transferred to the Fontcalent penitentiary.

The former doctor was sentenced in 2006 to twenty-five years in prison in a psychiatric center responsible for the death of three people at the Jiménez Díaz Foundation three years earlier.

In October 2017, the Provincial Court of Madrid, at the request of the Alicante penitentiary court and with the favorable report of the Public Prosecutor’s Office, replaced the internment in a psychiatric center with outpatient treatment and family custody.

De Mingo had not experienced any episode of decompensation again, and given the fact that he was fully aware of his illness and the symptoms that could occur and the awareness of the damage it had caused, that decision was made.