What started as a fun and sincere conversation between friends, became one of the most popular podcasts in the United States, Mexico and Latin America. We are talking about De Todo … Un Mucho, the podcast of Martha Higareda Y Yordi Pink, which joins Pitaya Entertainment one of the largest and fastest growing Latino podcast platforms in the world. De Todo… Un mucho – released early last year – has been viewed 30 million times in podcast applications and on YouTube.

© PitayaYordi Rosado spoke with HOLA! USA on how the podcast came about

“We are happy to be part of Pitaya’s new family and very happy that in the United States the podcast has responded very well to the Latino community,” he said in interview with HOLA! USES Yordi Rosado.

The announcer and book author shared his excitement to arrive at Pitaya Entertainment, in addition to revealing some curiosities of one of the most successful episodic series on Spotify and Apple Podcasts. “People really liked the chemistry of Martha and a server. And the themes, and the laughs … The podcast aims to be fun, interesting and for you to learn things and, at the same time, relax and laugh ”.

How did you decide to do the podcast and talk about it all? In these podcasts there are no filters, you are shown as is …

There is no censorship from day one. Martha and I said ‘here in this podcast we are going to tell what in no other medium’. It happened when we were having dinner with her friends. We had wanted to work together for a long time but we could not find what. At that meeting we began to talk about how she was recently in love and how she had met him and others.

So I told him that I was separated, that I was single and in the middle of that, we talked about love and heartbreak and about things we had read, about our therapies and when we finished the talk, one of the girls told us, ‘Hey, you should do a podcast, it was hilarious, we laughed, we cried. ‘ From there, Martha and I began to do it, I arrived in Mexico, she stayed in Los Angeles. We started planning everything, we released the first episodes and the pandemic arrives! So it was like a very fertile land and people really liked the concept of ‘I’m going to tell the truth and only the truth’.

© PitayaMartha Higareda has the most amazing paranormal stories, so much so that Yordi couldn’t sleep with the first episode they made of that topic