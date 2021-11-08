11/08/2021 at 21:18 CET

Roger Payró

Rare notice in Espanyol, your eyes will look again at the Selection. Luis Enrique’s call to summon Raúl de Tomás to replace the injured Ansu Fati caught locals and strangers by surprise. Not because of the merits of the Madrid striker – who had dreamed of a call for a long time although he himself acknowledged that he was not expecting it – but because in recent times it is not usual to see how the blue and white club nurture the Absolute. Only ten players in the 21st century have done so and in total there are 46 international parakeets with Spain throughout history. Will RDT be 47?

The last to be released with the jacket of ‘La Roja’ are precisely current companions of De Tomás. Javi Puado and Óscar Gil, members of the U21, They were called urgently along with the rest of the members of ‘La Rojita’ for the friendly on June 8 against Lithuania. It was a test for the Absolute to prepare for the Eurocup, but Busquets’ positive for coronavirus changed everything. Thus, both were released and the forward also did it with the goal that closed to a landslide (4-0).

Until that moment, the last international had been Mario Hermoso. The center-back made his debut on November 19, 2018 in a friendly against Bosnia, two and a half years after Asensio I would have done it against the same rival. Also in a friendly was released Kiko Casilla on November 18, 2014, in this case against Germany.

Seven years earlier, on October 13, 2007, he went to Albert Riera the one who had his turn to represent Spain and made his debut in the best way; with a goal in the 1-3 Eurocup qualifier against Denmark (1-3). On June 2 of that same year he had done the same Luis Garcia, in another qualifier in Latvia.

Also in a qualifying match, but in this case for the World Cup in Germany, it was the turn of Ivan de la Peña. ‘Lo Pelat’ debuted against San Marino on February 9, 2005, almost four years after Sergio Gonzalez He did it against another modest team like Liechtenstein on March 24, 2001. In his case it was a duel to win the ticket to the World Cup in Korea and Japan.

The first of the ‘era 2000′ to go with Spain – and the one that did it the most, up to 13 between 2000 and 2007 – was the legendary ’23’. Raul tamudo it premiered in a friendly against Germany on August 16 of the new millennium.