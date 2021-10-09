10/09/2021 at 2:25 PM CEST

Inter Milan center-back Stefan De Vrij has become the player who has added the most caps (23) thanks to the current Dutch coach, Louis van Gaal, the same as Robin van Persie. He started in the Netherlands’ victory (0-1) against Latvia on the seventh day of the qualifying phase for the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

The Dutchman, who formed a central team with Virgil van Dijk, He has a total of 53 caps since his debut in August 2012 and added his 11th consecutive start under Louis van Gaal, except for the three qualifying matches for Covid-19. He is also one of the most important players at Inter, having arrived in the summer of 2018 from Lazio.

23 – Stefan de Vrij is set to play his 23rd game for @OnsOranje under Louis van Gaal, no player made more appearances for the Netherlands under Van Gaal than De Vrij (tied with Robin van Persie). Chosen. pic.twitter.com/YAghCWDWLu – OptaJohan (@OptaJohan) October 8, 2021

The Netherlands achieved an important victory by the minimum away from Latvia to be in the next World Cup in Qatar 2022. The tie between Norway and Turkey leaves Louis van Gaal’s men as the solo leaders of Group G of the group stage: adds 16 points out of 21 possible and has an advantage of two units with three rounds left for the outcome.

Repeat the performance at the 2010 and 2014 World Cups

Netherlands seeks ticket to Qatar 2022 World Cup after staying out of Russia 2018: After finishing runner-up in South Africa and third in Brazil 2014, the Dutch want to forget the recent crisis and return to being an important team in the great events of international football.

The great dream and goal of the Orange is to conquer his first World Cup: he has played three finals (1974, 1978 and 2010), but all of them without success. The Netherlands has four round of 16, a quarter-final, a fourth place, a third place and three runners-up in a total of 10 participations throughout its history.