In 2016 the premiere of Deadpool – 84% made a notable difference in superhero movies with their R rating, which they knew how to use efficiently. With graphic images and a character far from being virtuous, the film starring Ryan Reynolds exceeded expectations and had an important impact on the audience, who not only empathized with the protagonist, but with all his adventures and occurrences.

Even for Reynolds this marked a before and after in his career, making him one of the highest paid actors in Hollywood and one of the most recurrent in cinema. Its sequel, Deadpool 2 – 85%, and his special videos have had the same fate without having a direct connection with other films based on Marvel comics, although he did refer to the X-Men – 81% for being an important created mutant in the comics, who was also played by the same actor in X-Men Origins: Wolverine – 38%.

Many fans have already waited three years for a third installment, however, the fact that Disney has acquired Fox generated many changes; This did not mean that Wade Wilson has been forgotten, Marvel Studios knows how important (and profitable) the character is, but the real fear is that the style of the film will be changed, throwing aside the particular essence of the character.

So far, Kevin Feige has ensured that the R rating will remain intact, but it is still uncertain if other important characters will return, including Ryan reynolds has been involved with the script being written by Wendy Molyneux and Lizzie Molyneux-Logelin, writers of Bob’s Burgers – 56%. But what about Rob Liefeld, the creator of the antihero? It seems that he is aware of the progress of Deadpool 3, but prefers not to reveal anything for fear of the consequences.

During the New York Comic-Con held from October 7 to 10 (via Syfy), where the cartoonist had a panel, a fan could not help but question him about a trailer for the film.

Oh sure. Let me share everything I know about Deadpool 3! Where is the sniper who is going to shoot me? […] I would love to tell you [lo que sé]. But I can’t, because I value my life.

It is clear that Liefeld is joking, but it has already been said that Kevin Feige is taking bigger steps regarding spoilers, so no one would want to take a chance. Previously, the protagonist shared that he expected filming to officially begin in 2022, and although the film has not yet been included in the official Marvel Studios calendar, the president of the company assured that they do plan to release it as soon as possible.

It is worth mentioning that the arrival of the peculiar mercenary at Disney would not only mean his inclusion within the MCU, but also that the company was given the opportunity to explore other styles within the world of superheroes; Well, although this also makes use of comedy, it does not compare with what Marvel has worked within the house of the mouse. For fans who long to meet again Deadpool It only remains to wait for the filming to begin to have more progress in this regard.