Following the reveal that DC Comics’ new Superman will be bisexual, the actor Dean Cain, who in the nineties played the character, expressed his opinion on this decision, which he calls inconsequential. According to him, there are many other ways the comics could have told a brave story on the pages, and the sexual orientation of Clark’s son Jon Kent is not one of them.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Dean Cain responded to the revelation that Jon Kent is bisexual with little interest. For him, doing this was joining the trend of making more representative characters of the LGBT population, but it is nothing “brave or daring” and instead he proposed some options of stories that, according to him, would have qualified as such:

They said it is a daring new direction. I’d say they are getting on the train. Robin just came out as bi, no one was surprised by that. The new Captain America is gay. My daughter on Supergirl, where I play a father, was gay. I don’t think it’s daring or brave or a crazy new direction. If they had done it 20 years ago, it might have been brave or daring.

It would have been brave to make him fight for the rights of gay people in Iran, where you are thrown out of a building for the offense of being gay. They’re talking about putting him to fight climate change and deporting refugees and he’s going to date a hacktivist. Why not put him to fight against the injustices they create to the refugees whose deportation he fights? That would be brave. I would read that. Or fight for the rights of women to attend school and have the ability to work and that children are not raped by men under the new Taliban. That would be brave. There are real evils in the world, real corruption and powerful governments, many things to fight against.

What Cain seems not to take into account, which is not a surprise coming from a heterosexual man, is that the announcement was made to commemorate Coming Out Day, when LGBT people are celebrated for living without fear. your sexuality or gender identity. Could a man who has never had to worry about the discrimination, marginalization and violence that comes with assuming a non-normative identity understand how coming out requires courage? Probably not, and that I make this comment. Not to mention that, at least among the seven great DC superheroes, none are LGBT, which does, in a sense, make it daring that Superman, as one of the most important and emblematic of the comic book firm, is explicitly bisexual. .

What’s interesting is also that there is no correlation between Jon Kent being bisexual and not being able to fight the Taliban, as he proposes. You can do it regardless of your sexual orientation, so in that sense it is also a disconcerting statement that you use it as a pretext to complain about your sexuality. Finally, you might want to remember that climate change is the product of government corruption that it also proposes, and is supposedly concerned with, fighting, and that your country, the United States, is responsible for many armed conflicts in countries from which refugees come. How would a conservative Republican react if Superman, for example, destroyed American arms factories that are then bought by drug cartels to secure their operations? Sure not very happy and probably would not call such action “brave and daring”.

Cain starred Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman during three seasons between 1993 and 1997. After this he has had no more outstanding roles, but has appeared back in DC productions as Jeremiah Danvers, the adoptive father of Kara Zor-El in the Supergirl series produced by The CW network. .

