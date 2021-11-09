It is a sad day for those who grew up on science fiction series or watched them in more recent years and are fond of them. Dean Stockwell, an American television and film actor known for his appearances in Quantum Leap and Battlestar galactica, cult series that have forever marked the small screen. Fans say goodbye to one of the most important faces in this industry and we can already notice the consternation on social networks.

According to a report issued by the TMZ portal, Stockwell he died during the morning of last Sunday of natural causes. The information reveals that Dean survived by his ex-wife Joy, with whom she conceived her two children, Sophie and Austin. The prolific actor’s relatives have not commented on the death, however, in networks such as Twitter you can find countless publications on the subject, celebrating his life and remembering his most important works.

StockwellBorn in Hollywood to an actor father, he began his career in the industry at age 7 on Broadway. Little by little he made his way in Hollywood and began to sign film contracts with renowned studios, standing out in important films since the 1940s. After leaving behind his childhood years as a performer, Dean He immersed himself in a youthful stage that was not exempt from work in film and television, with titles that stood out in theaters and on the small screen, honing his skills and preparing for more projects that would forever leave him etched in the memory of American consumers and the rest of the world.

With more than ninety films in his career, as well as dozens of television productions, Stockwell He stood out for his tireless work and his remarkable presence in front of the camera. Although Quantum Leap and Battlestar galactica represent his best known projects, it is worth remembering that he was also present in the first adaptation of Dunas – 56% in 1984 by David Lynch, taking the role of Doctor Wellington Yueh; another installment of the same story was recently released in theaters with Chen Chang in the same role. Stockwell returned to work with Lynch a couple of years later in Blue Velvet – 93%, surreal mystery thriller that zooms to the merry surface of the American suburbs, only to discover the sadomasochism, violence, corruption, drug abuse, crime and perversion that lie beneath.

Some of the films that are also part of the career of Stockwell are Buffalo Soldiers – 73%, Presidential Aircraft – 78%, Paris, Texas – 100%, Long Day Into Night – 93% and Compulsion – 100%. Although not an award-winning actor, it is worth mentioning that in 1989 he was nominated for an Oscar for Best Supporting Actor for Married to the mobFurthermore, the same year he took home the Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actor for his role in the aforementioned series Quantum Leap, known in many Spanish-speaking parts as Viajeros en el tiempo; on two occasions he was awarded at the Cannes International Film Festival for his leading roles.

Even in his oldest years Stockwell She continues to act, however, she retired in 2015 after suffering a stroke that forever diminished her path in the acting industry. Rest in peace.

