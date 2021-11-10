NBC – Paramount

Dean Stockwell had a long history in Hollywood, already as a child actor. However, he may be best known for his role on Quantum Leap as the lovable Admiral Al Calavicci, known for his flashy clothes, funny pranks, and smoking cigars.

Star Trek fans may know him for his role as Colonel Grat alongside Captain Archer for five seasons.

Stockwell passed away peacefully in his sleep on November 7, 2021 at the age of 85.

A true giant of a human being has passed. I was so fortunate to have worked with him on Miami Vice and Battlestar. I will cherish the years we spent together He was a gift to all who truly knew him. #RIP #SoSayWeAll https://t.co/PBYvOKUczA – Edward James Olmos (@edwardjolmos) November 9, 2021

Featured in science fiction and cult classics

Her most celebrated appearances include David Lynch’s Dune and Blue Velvet. In addition, he was in Battlestar Galactica (BSG). In fact, he performed with Edward James Olmos (Admiral Adama) for years at BSG and also at Miami Vice.

Olmos, in a Twitter response, said Stockwell was a “real giant. I was lucky to have worked with him on Miami Vice and Battlestar. I will cherish the years we spent together. It was a gift to everyone who really knew him ”.

Hollywood myth

Robert Dean Stockwell was born in March 1936. Stockwell began acting in the 1940s as a child. He was also on Anchors Aweigh with Frank Sinatra. He then played Gregory Peck’s son in Gentleman’s Agreement, which won an Oscar for Best Picture. In 1948, he achieved cult fame with The Boy With the Green Hair.

His career was far from over. Stockwell continued to star in films, both classic and cult, such as The Dunwich Horror. He acted with Dennis Hopper in Last Movie. About Hopper, The Guardian quotes Stockwell as saying: “It was a great pleasure working with Dennis and we had a great time in Peru.”

He appeared in Paris, Texas after receiving a call from Harry Dean Stanton, according to Entertainment Weekly. Stockwell was also on Married to the Mob and To Live in Dive in LA.

Variety explains that his career is extraordinary with 200 films over seven decades.

Rest in peace, Dean Stockwell. THE DUNWICH HORROR, PARIS, TEXAS, THE LAST MOVIE, DUNE, MARRIED TO THE MOB, TO LIVE AND DIE IN LA… Just a litany of great films. Plus, of course, one of the best shows of all time, which also gave us one of the best reunion photos of all time. pic.twitter.com/oL9Ymfl8yi – Ali Arikan (@aliarikan) November 9, 2021

He worked continuously with Scott Bakula

What attracts many Star Trek fans is the longstanding collaboration with Scott Bakula (Captain Archer from Star Trek: Enterprise). Like Al, the mostly holographic friend of Dr. Sam Beckett, he received four Emmy nominations and a Golden Globe for best supporting actor in a series.

But that was not the end of their relationship. Bakula often called Stockwell a mentor.

There were even rumors of a Quantum Leap reissue with the potential for Bakula and Stockwell to be together again somehow.

Bakula told Saget: “There are very important conversations about it right now. I don’t know what it would be. I don’t know who would have it. Rights were a disaster for years. I don’t know if they are resolved now. That has always been the biggest complication. “

Bakula honors him

According to Deadline, Bakula said about Stockwell:

I met Dean at his audition for Quantum Leap in 1988. We had connected immediately and my career and my life were changed that day at Brandon Tartikoff’s office. How lucky we were to sign him! A few months later he would be nominated for an Academy Award for his role in Married to the Mob, but he stayed with us. Serenity? All I know is that he never complained, he loved the role and the show and the rest was history. He became a dear friend and mentor and we became very close for the next five years, very intense. Dean was a man passionate about life, his work, his art (he was an amazing artist!), His family, all kinds of causes, people, music, the planet, cigarettes, golf, and so on! Having been a famous child actor, I had a soft spot for every young actor who came to our set. He was very protective and always communicated with them to make sure they were okay. Despite having a career with ups and downs during his seventy-plus years in the business, he was always grateful and delighted to have the opportunity to continue working. He used to announce his stage presence with a bellow: “The fun starts now!” Very true words. I loved him very much and it was an honor to meet him.

Play

He was also an artist

In addition to being a prolific actor, Dean Stockwell was an artist. He lived a quiet life in Taos, New Mexico, creating art while he was a Hollywood actor. He was known for being reserved and hanging out while smoking Cuban cigars.

Sci-fi and Hollywood fans everywhere will miss him.

