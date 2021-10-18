Today Program: Dear morning driver announces his departure | Instagram

The famous and beloved driver Lambda García is moved to announce her departure from the famous morning show of Today, a piece of news that has made the viewers of said program and of course its followers nostalgic.

We are almost finishing another year and unfortunately the changes continue in the famous Program de Hoy and after the arrival of Tania Rincón, it was announced that Lambda García is leaving the morning where she was for a couple of years.

That’s right, the actor Mexican television and Mexican theater is about to say goodbye to the morning and in fact, the host Galilea Montijo was the one who announced it.

Today our dear Lambdita, we are very happy for him. And also for us because we know that it is a little while that he leaves us and comes back because he is going to do something that, well, we all understand. You will grow your career, we want it. It has become part of our family. It is that some arrive, others leave us. Then they come back to us ”.

It should be noted that the winner of the first season of ‘The stars dance in Today’ made it clear that it could be a temporary exit.

I found beautiful people, it is not goodbye, I am sure that things are accommodated. If you admit me as soon as the project is finished, we will return, “he said moved while his colleagues wished him well.

On the other hand, it is not confirmed yet, however, it is known that the driver will return to acting in a soap opera.

Lambda studied acting at the TV Azteca Center for Studies and Actoral Training for Television (CEFAT), where she had Dora Cordero and Raúl Quintanilla as teachers; he also attended the Broadway Dance Academy to study musical theater.

He made his debut as an actor in 2007 as part of the cast of A Man Looking Forward, a TV Azteca telenovela, playing Diego Villaseñor.

At the beginning of 2020, he joined the morning magazine program Hoy as a host, winning the hearts of millions of viewers.

In 2019 he began to appear as a guest on the morning of Las Estrellas at the invitation of the late producer Magda Rodríguez, being his first approach to Televisa and as we mentioned earlier, in 2020 he finally joined the stellar cast.

Lambda, who openly declared that he is homosexual and has had gay romances with celebrities such as Polo Morín, had also been mentioned that he was allegedly the father of the singer Sherlyn’s son, although this was denied.