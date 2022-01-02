

Actress and comedian Betty White dies at the age of 99.

Photo: Brian To / .

Actress and comedy legend Betty white died this December 31 at the age of 99, as reported by his agent and close friend Jeff Witjas to People magazine in a statement.

“Even though Betty was about to turn 100, I thought she would live forever. I will miss her terribly and also the animal world that she loved so much. I don’t think Betty was ever afraid to die because she always wanted to be with her loving husband, Allen Ludden. I thought I would be with him again ”, quoted the media on its website.

After the unexpected and unfortunate news, celebrities rushed to pay tribute to Betty White: Ellen DeGeneres, Andy Cohen, Mario Lopez, Seth Meyers, Ryan Reynolds, among others, have already expressed their condolences.

“The world looks different now. She was excellent in defying expectations. He managed to get old a lot and somehow not old enough. We will miss you, Betty. Now you know the secret, ”Ryan wrote on Instagram.

What an exceptional life. I’m grateful for every second I got to spend with Betty White. Sending love to her family, friends and all of us. – Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) December 31, 2021

Betty planned to celebrate her centenary with “Betty White: 100 Years Young, A Birthday Celebration”, a film that will be released in theaters in mid-January to commemorate the career and life of one of the most beloved actresses in the United States as well as a pioneer in the world of television.

The one hour and 40 minute show would feature Ryan Reynolds, Tina Fey, Robert Redford, Lin Manuel- Miranda, Clint Eastwood, Morgan Freeman, Jay Leno, Carol Burnett, Craig Ferguson, Jimmy Kimmel, Valerie Bertinelli, James Corden, Wendie Malick and Jennifer Love Hewitt.

My 100th birthday… I cannot believe it is coming up, and People Magazine is celebrating with me! The new issue of @people is available on newsstands nationwide tomorrow. https://t.co/kTQnsbMDGK – Betty White (@BettyMWhite) December 28, 2021

Just this week White expressed in an interview with People that his longevity was the result of good health, good fortune and love for his work.

“It’s amazing that I’m still in this business. It’s amazing that you can stay in a race so long and that people tolerate you. I wish they did it at home, ”he joked with that characteristic sense of humor that he reflected in iconic roles.

Who was Betty White?

Betty Marion White was born on January 17, 1922 in Oak Park, Ill. Only daughter of Horace and Tess (Cachikis) White. His father was an electrical engineer, his mother a housewife. When Betty was a little girl, the family moved to Los Angeles, where she grew up.

He began his radio career by saying a word about the popular comedy “The Great Gildersleeve.”. The word was “Parkay,” the name of the margarine that sponsored the show. That led to small bits on radio stations from the 1940s, like “Blondie” and “This Is Your FBI.”

She broke into television in 1949 on a local talk show called “Al Jarvis’s Hollywood on Television.”. When Mr. Jarvis left the show, she succeeded him as host.

In its trajectory, which spans more than seven decades, White, known for her roles in “The Mary Tyler Moore Show,” “The Golden Girls,” and in recent years, “Hot in Cleveland.”, won eight Emmy Awards and a Grammy for a speaking of his bestseller “If You Ask Me.”

Rest in peace, Betty Marion White 🕊 (1922-2021)

BURBANK, CA – APRIL 26: Betty White receives Daytime Emmy Lifetime Achievement Award. (Photo by Jesse Grant / . for NATAS)

Keep reading: April Ashley, first model and trans activist, dies

– Angela Kukawski, manager and business advisor who worked with Kim Kardashian and Nicki Minaj, is murdered

– In private, they incinerate Carlos Marín, member of Il Divo

– Ariadne Díaz announces with great pain that her dog was eaten by a crocodile