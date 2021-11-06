Octavio Ocaña, chronology of the case where he lost his life | Instagram

Undoubtedly one of the cases that has most impacted Mexico and other parts of Latin America, is the departure of the young 22-year-old actor Octavio Ocaña, right away we share the case timeline in which he lost his life.

Octavio Ocana He played the endearing character and perhaps the youngest of the hit series Neighbors, Benedict It was the name of his character and perhaps his new name, which was what he was known by everywhere, he even mentioned that he had already gotten used to it.

On October 30 exactly a week ago, the Attorney General’s Office also known by its acronym FGJ, shared the news that Octavio had lost his life.

With the simple fact of knowing that he lost his life in this way, Internet users immediately began to wonder what had happened, making the news an immediate trend for days.

FGJ had reported that the body of Octavio Ocana He was found inside his truck, on the Chamapa-Lechería highway in the municipality of Atizapán de Zaragoza in the State of Mexico, right away we share what happened with the young actor.

October 29, alleged persecution

Since the news went viral, some videos and others began to appear, stating that Octavio was persecuted, his father Octavio Pérez affirms that he feared for the safety of his son and that therefore he had elements that took care of him.

Supposedly there is a video that was recorded inside Ocaña’s truck, where it is shown that the authorities who were persecuting them were the ones who took his life and not him, as has been mentioned.

While the prosecution claims that it was he who took his own life by pulling the trigger, while he was fleeing from the police who asked him to stop.

In several videos and photos that the Internet users themselves shared on social networks, especially on Twitter, not only the actor was shown alive but also some inconsistencies that the authorities pointed out, the most mentioned was that Ocaña was left-handed.

Because it was said that he had in his right hand the device with which he took his own life, and with which he was surely responding to the authorities.

October 20, FGJ confirms his departure

Immediately the Attorney General’s Office confirmed his departure, immediately solving the case about what happened, something that drew attention not only to the family but also to the young man’s followers who were still impressed with the news.

According to the official report that was shared, it was due to a head injury, caused by himself without intent (that is, without intention), it was also stated that Octavio Ocana He had consumed beverages with a high percentage of alcohol and that was something that also affected him to be stamped against a wall.

Something that was also alleged according to the authorities was that there were no exchanges of devices between the authorities and the people who were inside Octavio’s truck, however some photos and video have shown otherwise.

Internet users have not stopped sharing videos showing images of Octavio still alive and the blows that his truck received.

October 31, goodbye by family and friends

After supposedly 4 autopsies were performed on the body, according to the statements of Octavio Pérez, the father of the young man, the body was finally handed over to his family so that they could say goodbye to him properly.

“Benito Rivers” was held in Villahermosa, Tabasco, the state where Octavio was originally from, the family thanked the Internet users for their support, stating that this pain was shared and that it crossed borders, because they received condolences from other countries.

November 1, Octavio Pérez sends a strong message

After burying his son, businessman Octavio Pérez sent a forceful message to the authorities in charge of the case, stating that his son was loved for what he was and not for how they were making him look.

Ocaña’s father requested the help of the President of Mexico Andrés Manuel Lopez Obrador, in order to clarify what happened to his son, who was not a bad person, and who was also loved by the public.

Demanding justice for the departure of his son, who was just beginning to enjoy life, is something any father would have done.

November 3, AMLO responds to Octavio Pérez’s request

AMLO responded to the request and request of the father of the young actor discovered by Eugenio Derbez, affirming that he would do everything possible to clarify the matter, since the authorities when questioned about the case continue to say that he is still under investigation.

The President of Mexico gave instructions to the Secretary of the Interior to follow up on the case, so that he communicated with the family, since they had to review the case in detail.

It was on Wednesday, November 3, when in his morning conference he mentioned the case of Octavio Ocaña, giving an answer to the young man’s family, from that moment they put hands into action.

November 4, FGJ responds to AMLO

The response that the Attorney General’s Office gave to the request of the President of Mexico Andrés Manuel Lopez Obrador, was through a publication on Twitter, perhaps so that everyone would find out about the progress.

It was mentioned that they had already contacted the family of Octavio Ocana and that they would carry out the necessary procedures to clarify the whole matter about the sad departure of the actor.

Throughout the day the Twitter of the FGJ is active, sharing progress and resolutions on the cases that have been resolved, surely soon they will share something related to Ocaña.