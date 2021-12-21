Agatha Christie is one of the most famous writers in history. His mystery novels continue to sell like the first day and it is not uncommon for there to be several adaptations of his work in cinema. From time to time their stories become popular again and there is a kind of revival, with Kenneth Branagh’s films being the most recent. In 2017 Murder on the Orient Express was released – 58% with medium success and now Death on the Nile will finally arrive, a title that was delayed due to the pandemic and the controversy surrounding one of its protagonists.

Kenneth branagh directs and stars in these films, where he plays the famous detective Hercule Poirot. Over the years, Christie used various detectives as the protagonists of her novels, with Poirot being the most popular, even among those who have never read one of her books. In an attempt to bring these adaptations to fruition, the director brought together many of his colleagues and close friends to star in. Murder on the Orient Express. In the final cut we could see great figures like Johnny Depp, Penelope Cruz, Michelle Pfeiffer, Judi Dench, Willem Dafoe, and a Daisy Ridley just out of the world of Star wars.

Critics and audiences were not particularly drawn to this story. Not because it was not interesting or was not well filmed, but because it is something already told in a way before seen. With Death on the nile, Branagh will try to do something different, while maintaining respect for the original work and is now supported by a cast that includes very popular personalities today such as Gal Gadot, Rose Leslie, Letitia Wright and Emma Mackey, best known for her role in Sex. Education. To promote its next premiere comes a new official trailer that, of course, maintains the suspense of the plot.

Check out the new trailer here:

The film will hit commercial theaters in February 2022, as it had several delays due to the pandemic and the participation of Armie Hammer. The adaptation was originally going to be released in 2019, but the last part of the filming was delayed, leaving the option of a premiere in 2021, which did not happen because of the few profits that are being generated in theaters and because they did not know very well how. handle the whole thing for Hammer, who was charged with sexual assault and cannibalism. His part is impossible to remove from the final cut, so trailers have been very subtle in introducing the story, focusing more on the presence of Gal gadot, who is the actress of the moment.

Death on the nile tells how Hercule Poirot ends up investigating the murder of a person aboard the SS Karnak. During his investigation, the detective will come across a love triangle, envy, greed and a lot of resentment. Linnet Ridgeway-Doyle, in the film played by Gadot, asks Poirot to investigate her friend Jaqueline because she thinks he wants to hurt her after marrying her fiancé. Of course, things quickly spiral out of control and the detective must now solve two murders.

Fans of Christie Agatha They have mixed feelings with these adaptations, which, while respecting the original material, fail to make the same impression as the novelist’s words. In part it has to do with the fact that the author is one of the greatest influences on film and many other films are partially inspired by her work. In addition, mystery and police films often follow certain visual patterns that prepare the viewer for the big reveal, making it very difficult to bring something totally new to the audience. In that sense, perhaps the best way to enjoy Death on the nile not for the mystery itself but for the way in which the director decides to present the characters and the clues that will eventually become apparent.

Let’s hope that the film does not suffer a new delay, because in several countries the new wave of the pandemic is already causing many closings, and not all premieres can achieve something like what Spider-Man is doing: No Road Home – 92%. On the other hand, the inevitable appearance of Armie hammer, who was revealed recently has already left rehab, it can also be a point against so many decide not to see or publicize it at all.

