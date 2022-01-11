01/11/2022 at 09:49 CET

The PSG forward, Kylian Mbappé, would have received threats after a mural of his in Bondy, his hometown, woke up with a graffiti that read “Mbappé, you’re dead”, as reported by Le Parisien.

The Frenchman, one of the most important players in the Parc des Princes, He has not renewed with the Parisian team and doubts about his continuity grow day after day. The mural is configured with an image of him in childhood next to a ball and the following message: “Love your dreams and they will love you back”.

Former AS Monaco has been in a position to negotiate with any club since last January 1 after entering the last six months of his contract with PSG. His future, despite the club’s intention to renew him, is unknown: Real Madrid remains attentive to his situation and is the main position to sign him as a free agent.

More threats on the mural

In addition to the PSG attacker, the candidate for the mayoral elections of Bondy, Sylvine Thomassin, has also received insults on the mural itself, which has crossed out the acts as an attack on democracy on its social networks: “These methods, in addition to being cowardly and mediocre, are a new attack on democracy and demonstrate the nauseating climate that my adversaries have maintained for months”.

Along these lines, the politician has broken a spear in favor of the French star: “This mural was a magnificent symbol, a call to believe in one’s dreams and to always strive to achieve them. Today, it is also this message of hope that has been damaged”.