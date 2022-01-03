

Thousands of people in NYC seek to get tested for COVID-19.

Photo: Ramón Frisneda / Impremedia

The season of Christmas and New Years parties, characterized by family reunions and with friends, and now some consequences are being paid, an alarming increase in new infections of COVID-19, especially due to the Omicron variant. Governor Kathy Hochul alerted him this Monday, who said: “I will be very honest with you… we are not in a good place with COVID “.

In your first update on the coronavirus figures in New York in the recently inaugurated 2022, the president said that they had reported 103 died from the virus, the first time in many months that the death toll has reached 100.

The president stressed that this is the rebound in winter “that we had predicted, after family gatherings with a lot of interaction between humans, and what happens when humans get together? The virus is spreading, and that is why we anticipate that in addition to the resurgence that had already been going through the Ómicron, there would be a new wave of cases as a result of these parties ”.

The figures for the past 24 hours, according to what was explained by the president, were more than 51,000 new infections, which although they are less than the more than 62,5000 registered on Sunday and the 81,000 on Saturday, is a amount that she classified as “misleading” or “an artificially low number”, because during the weekends, and especially this one that happened that was a holiday, fewer tests are done and the laboratories that report the results of the tests that are done are generally closed .

Another point that Hochul detailed is that these figures are only reflecting the tests that the State can follow up on, and not the thousands of tests that New Yorkers are taking in their homes and whose results are not reported to the authorities. . To this is added that many people who, although they have symptoms, are not bothering to even take a quick test.

But despite the alarming number of new infections, The Governor reiterated that she will not order the closure of the schools and that the children will continue in their classrooms

They ask hospitals for help

And although hospitalizations have remained relatively low compared to exactly a year ago, the Governor announced a new effort to obtain more accurate data from hospitals on the admissions of new patients who do not come for COVID-19 symptoms, but for other diseases, and that after being hospitalized and having them done for these other diseases, they also show positive results for the virus, and many of these cases are not reported, as is the case with those of people who go to health centers directly by the virus.

“The data on the hospitals are not clear,” insisted Hochul, adding in an emphatic way: “the rise in hospitalizations is something very worrying.”

While hospital admissions for COVID-19 throughout the state were 8,800, this Monday’s report placed the total hospitalizations over 9,500.

And given the increase in cases, the New York leader reported that from this Tuesday there will be a substantial increase in the test sites managed by the State.

“We know how to overcome this winter surge: get vaccinated, get the booster dose, put on the mask, get tested and stay home if you feel unwell. If we don’t use these tools, many more people in our communities will get sick ”, concluded the Governor.

Figures of COVID-19 in New York:

103 deaths in the last 24 hours 61,514 deaths since the start of the pandemic 51,698 positive cases in the last day 23.17% the positivity rate 9.563 people hospitalized 1,637 new admissions in the last 24 hours.