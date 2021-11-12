The editor Meridiem Games is pleased to announce a new partnership with the publisher Serenity forge and the developer White rabbit to launch a special edition on Physical format from Death’s Gambit: Afterlife on All Europe at first quarter of 2022. This challenging 2D platformer with deep RPG elements will give players the ability to take on the role of Sorum, the right hand of Death, challenging the immortal guardians of the realm as they endure the eternal struggle to purge their souls.

Meridiem Games, With Serenity forge, will be in charge of the European manufacture and distribution of the special edition in Physical format from Death’s Gambit: Afterlife. The edition will include a specially created box with Sorum art on the cover, an exclusive art book and a double-sided poster.

Death’s Gambit: Afterlife is a new expanded edition of the 2D action RPG platformer, offering players a host of new content to experience; including 20 challenging levels (double the original version) 3 new endings, a total of 32 new weapons (up from the original 11) as well as 6 new bosses and an increase of more than 100 talents.

New game modes such as “Insanity”, “Heroic” and “New Game +” are also added to further expand the gaming experience and replayability.

Death’s Gambit: Afterlife It is set in a medieval world surrounded by mystery, inhabited by immortal souls. Players will step into the role of Sorum, a servant of Death, and must learn new skills and master an arsenal of weapons as they attempt to destroy the source of immortality.

Players will face terrifying foes and battle legendary bosses using an arsenal of weapons and powerful abilities in combat scenarios that require not only skill, but also strategy and creativity to prevail. By choosing from seven playable classes, players will be able to customize their character with new gear and talents, as well as choose their own playstyle as they prepare to die, and a lot, in a brutal and unforgiving world.

You can see the trailer of the announcement in the following LINK.

Death’s Gambit: Afterlife Features:

Extensive world. Travel through a huge world of more than 20 beautifully rendered levels. Meet quirky characters of all kinds and discover their secrets.

Metroidvania. Unlock unique movement and combat upgrades that open and expand the world.

Character classes. Choose from 7 playable classes, choose from over 100 talents in the skill tree, and multiclass to tailor the combat style to your preferences.

Amazing bosses. Hunt 20 mighty monsters and other legendary creatures. Each boss is a test of skill, requiring unique strategies to defeat it.

Heroic mode. Defeated bosses experience a second wind in an exponentially more difficult Heroic mode that can be accessed immediately after defeating them. Give yourself a new challenge and master your new skills.

Nonlinear exploration. Explore levels and bosses in a non-linear order, discovering side zones with more secrets to unravel and enemies to purge.

Character customization. Equip your character with over 30 weapons, including bows, scythes, long swords, halberds, and more. Customize the way you handle them with a plethora of skills and upgrades.

Alternative endings. Determine Sorun’s fate as you progress through the story by achieving certain goals and making key decisions along the way.

Crafts. Search, hunt, and disassemble the objects you find around the world to create new and useful equipment for your fight for Siradon.

Evocative score. Enjoy an intricately crafted score that sets the tone for the world of Death’s Gambit: Afterlife with nearly 3 hours of evocative music composed by Kyle Hnedak.

New Game Plus. Complete Afterlife to unlock New Game + in installments of three that allow you to set your own difficulty. Relive Sorun’s journey with new enemy variants and mods exclusive to New Game +.

Death’s Gambit: Afterlife will be released as a special edition in physical format for Nintendo Switch in the first quarter of 2021.