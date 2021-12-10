

The age, sex or identities of the migrants killed and injured in this tragedy have yet to be determined.

Photo: Carlos López / .

Hours after the serious accident that occurred on the Tuxtla Gutiérrez – Chiapa de Corzo highway, Chiapas, southern Mexico, It was announced that the number of deaths rose, now 53 people are reported. While the Attorney General’s Office (FGR) announced that it will take charge of the investigation.

Initially, the death of 49 people and more than 50 injured were reported, but the Mexican Red Cross reported that four more people died at the Dr. Jesús Gilberto Gómez Maza Hospital, for a total of 53 deaths.

Meanwhile, the Office of the Prosecutor announced that, “Because it is a regrettable case of migrants that occurred in a Federal communication channel, the Office of the Special Prosecutor for Human Rights (FEMDH) will act together with the Office of the Special Prosecutor for Regional Control (FECOR), as well as as with all the technical and support staff that may be necessary, to carry out the corresponding procedures.

The FGR reported that permanent coordination is maintained with the authorities of the state of Chiapas and with the National Guard (GN), in a comprehensive work team, which is already in operation.

“As reliable information is collected, this Institution will release it immediately, through all means,” reported the agency.

According to the Chiapas Prosecutor’s Office, the trailer was traveling at high speed and overturned when it ran out of brakes. The institution also revealed that the unit passed a few minutes before by a checkpoint of the Secretariat of Security and Citizen Protection located in Chiapa de Corzo.

After the trailer overturned, the National Migration Institute (INM) promised to cover funeral expenses and facilitate the repatriation of the bodies of migrants to their country of origin.

“The humanitarian care that will be granted to the survivors will be accommodation, food and, if they accept, Visiting Cards for Humanitarian Reasons. The INM will assist in the investigation of the events, ”the agency reported.

For its part, the Guatemalan government also offered consular assistance and repatriations to its nationals who are among the victims.

The Guatemalan President, Alejandro Giammattei, made this offer through his social networks, in which, in addition to regretting the accident, he expressed his solidarity with the families of the victims.

I deeply regret the tragedy in the State of Chiapas and I sympathize with the families of the victims to whom we offer all the necessary consular assistance including repatriations.— Alejandro Giammattei (@DrGiammattei) December 10, 2021

With information from Armando Hernández / La Opinion.

