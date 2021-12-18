12/18/2021 at 21:10 CET

With little to gain and much to lose, Paris Saint-Germain reaches the debut of the French Cup against Feignies-Aulnoye to rotate the squad and, of course, avoid major surprises against a fifth division rival.

For it, Mauricio Pochettino will reserve his most important cards like Lionel Messi or Kylian Mbappé. The Argentine has been playing everything in a season where he has had some scare with injuries, and the coach prefers it rested for the end of the year and the start of 2022.

The one who will be is Sergio Ramos. The central camero will face his second game with PSG after his debut against Saint-Étienne in the league. Muscle discomfort, in theory and according to medical reports, are a thing of the past. “I don’t know if from the start or as a substitute & rdquor ;, said Pochettino, but he confirmed his presence.

In this way, Ramos will play his ninth game in 2021 after seven games with minutes distributed in Madrid and the league in France a few weeks ago. The idea of ​​Pochettino and the coaching staff is that it can become an important part of the team for the second half of the season, providing the defensive strength that they have lacked.

However, Parisians do not want to look down on Feignies-Aulnoye. “We have always seen in Cup matches that there is sometimes the risk of underestimating. We believe that respect should be total whatever the competition and the rival & rdquor ;, the coach told the press.

POSSIBLE ALIGNMENTS:

Feignies-Aulnoye: Fernand; Mario Ferreira, Courtin, Diedhiou, Marigard; De Parmentier, Meunier, Lachaab; Ouattara, Bensaber, Yann Le Meur.

PSG: Franchi; Kehrer, Bitshiabu, Dagba, Kurzawa; Dina, Gueye, Ander Herrera; Gharbi, Icardi, Fressange.

Referee: Florent Batta.

Hour: 21:10.