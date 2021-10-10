In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

Of all the cheap televisions on sale, few reach the competitive price of the 45-inch TD Systems that Amazon has downgraded.

In recent years, it has become more than usual to see offers on Smart TVs of all kinds, from the most basic models to others that are high-end, such as OLEDs and 8K televisions.

That said, many users are still looking for the perfect balance in value for money, and it can almost be said that there is one. An example is the bargain that Amazon has right now on a 45 “4K TV that costs only 298 euros.

This 45-inch model has Android as an OS and also Dolby sound, among other features that make it stand out as a great low-cost Smart TV.

It is from the Spanish TD Systems and in addition to a very tight price, it also boasts of using Android TV as an operating system, from Google and with access to a repertoire of applications unmatched in the sector.

It is a basic TV, of course, but it offers good features if your budget does not give much more, since it has Ultra HD to begin with, but also HDR and features that make it the best cheap options on the market.

Precisely this bargain, because it can be called that, comes in the same week in which record prices have begun to be seen in other models that are somewhat more expensive, but that are also gradually becoming cheaper.

This is the case of this 48 “LG OLED that has gone on to cost 799 euros, a price never seen before.

In addition, the different stores compete to offer the best delivery conditions, and that benefits the user. PcComponentes, for example, sells the aforementioned OLED model with free shipping, while Amazon also offers free shipping on TD Systems for 300 euros.

