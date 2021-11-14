11/14/2021 at 11:32 CET

The world has reached a decaffeinated agreement at the Glasgow climate summit that, while far from preventing global warming with catastrophic consequences for humanity, at least instills some hope that future advances will bring the goal closer. The purpose of the COP26 climate summit was to keep alive the possibility that the increase in temperature at the end of the century does not exceed 1.5ºC with respect to pre-industrial levels. With the current trajectory, the scientific consensus is clear: climate change will be devastating.

All participants were aware at the start of the conference that they would be disappointed at the Glasgow summit. That is the very essence of an agreement between almost 200 countries in which each looks after its national interests.

For this reason, the Glasgow Climate Pact did not satisfy anyone at all, but at the same time it certified important progress – in slow motion – without which the race towards disaster would be even faster.

The text accelerates collective action against climate change and calls for movements in this same decade.

End coal and fossil subsidies

One of the main contributions of the text, the reference to the need to end coal and fossil subsidies, was watered down at the last minute by a Indian amendment, which modified the “phase out of carbon & rdquor ;, by its” phase out & rdquor ;.

As confirmed to . sources of the negotiation, the arrangement was made at the last minute, behind the backs of the rest of the countries, between India, the European Union, the United States and China, which coordinated that demand with New Delhi and other capitals such as Tehran.

Those same sources pointed out that China was the one who really pushed the amendment and that “in the end, India was not the problem & rdquor;

Was a bucket of cold water for negotiators and especially to the president of the summit, Alok Sharma, who was moved to tears by this setback and apologized for “how events have developed”.

“I understand the deep disappointment but I think, as you may have noticed, it is vital that we protect this package of measures,” said the Briton after the Glasgow summit.

Several countries showed their dislike for having to accept a change about which they had not even been consulted, but they did so in order to carry out an agreement that was already in the oven, ready to sign.

“How can anyone expect developing countries to make promises to eliminate coal and fossil fuel subsidies? We have to carry out our poverty reduction programs & rdquor ;, the Indian Minister of the Environment, Bhupender Yadav, argued before the plenary before dropping his “bomb”.

Advances and setbacks

Among the advances enshrined in the document are the countries’ commitment to review and strengthen their national emission reduction targets (known as NDCs) for 2030 next year.

A consensus was also reached on the controversial Article 6 of the Paris Agreement, which regulates carbon markets, which a priori was listed as one of the hottest spots before the meeting.

And in the same way, steps are taken, still warm, towards a increased funding from rich countries so that developing states can increase their capacities to adapt to climate change and compensate them for the effects of the warming they already suffer.

In this sense, COP26 urges rich states to “at least double & rdquor; its contribution to the adaptation of the most disadvantaged countries before 2025 compared to 2019 levels.

Ecological criticism

If few were satisfied with the outcome of the summit, even fewer did the environmental organizations, who generally considered the a pact too poor and lacking in concreteness.

For Greenpeace, the COP26 agreement “is submissive, it is weak and the 1.5 degree target is barely alive & rdquor ;, although, on the positive side, it stressed that“ the signal has been sent that the age of coal is ending«.

The director of Greenpeace International, Jennifer Morgan, said in a statement that “although the agreement recognizes the need to reduce emissions in this decade, those commitments have been left for next year & rdquor ;.

The United Nations Secretary General, António Guterres, did not state the text either, acknowledging that the Glasgow Pact does not achieve “the objectives & rdquor; of the climate summit, although it does involve “important steps & rdquor;.

As synthesized by the UN Executive Secretary for Climate Change, the Mexican Patricia Espinosa, “few return really satisfieds & rdquor; of such complicated negotiations, but “this is the nature of consensus and inclusive multilateralism & rdquor ;.

If there is only one unanimous conclusion on what was agreed in Glasgow, it is this: the pending work for the next climate summit, COP27, which Egypt will host next year in the seaside resort of Sharm el Sheikh, it is huge.

